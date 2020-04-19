Texas sales tax collections have yet to see the impact of business shutdowns ordered in hopes of slowing the spread of Covid-19. April’s disbursement from the Texas Comptroller’s Office were for sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly. The statewide collection was down a half percent from April 2019.
“Next month’s allocations, which will mostly reflect sales made in March, will begin to show the impact of pandemic-related business shutdowns,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar warned. “The agency, therefore, expects local allocations in May to be lower, and June allocations will likely deteriorate further.”
In total, Hegar sent more than $701.8 million in sales tax payments to local city and county governments, with Paris receiving $644,086.51. That’s down 0.93% from April 2019 when the city received $650,186.92. But the city’s sales collections for the year were up 3.53% to more than $2.95 million.
Lamar County sales tax collections grew 4.65% in April from the same time last year to $262,902.97, up from $251,199.36. For the year, the county has received more than $1.18 million from the comptroller, up 6.35% from more than $1.11 million by this time in 2019.
February tax collections were a mixed bag for other Lamar County cities, with Deport receiving 60.19% more this month than in April 2019. The city’s 1% sales tax rate generated $3,862.88 in February, compared to $2,411.35 in 2019. For the year, Deport has received 80.38% more in sales tax collections, with this year’s total being $16,238.58 compared to 2019’s $9,002.17.
Sun Valley, Toco and Blossom also saw increases, with Sun Valley collections up 27.47% to $2,985.13 for the month and up 10.72% for the year to $12,583.14; Toco collections up 13.1% to $1,431.52 for the month and up 7.94% for the year to $6,450.29; and Blossom collections up 4.4% for the month to $7,661.19 and up 14.43% for the year to $39,718.21.
Like Paris, Reno and Roxton reported lower monthly amounts although collections for the year show growth. Reno received $20,505.62 in February sales tax, down 13.41% for the month. The year-to-date collection for Reno was $97,981.51, which is up 9.53%. Roxton’s sales tax collections for the month fell 23.09% to $833.03, although year-to-date collections are up 0.62% to $5,878.63.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax disbursement grew 50.03% over April 2019 to $27,969.51. That helped pushed the year-to-date total up 38.17% to $123,967.66.
Meanwhile, Delta County’s collections were up 64.39% over the same month last year to $8,613.34. For the year, Delta County is down 1.95% to $39,272.02. Fannin County saw growth for both the monthly and year-to-date amounts, with the monthly total up 13.06% to $98,904.97 and the year-to-date total up 12% to $439,360.47.
County seats across the region also received increased sales tax collections. Clarksville received $27,363.11, up 4.41% from April 2019, pushing its year-to-date total to $143,628.13, up 18.06%. Cooper’s collections were up 55.81% to $12,759.23 for the month and up 33.64% to $57,452.45 for the year. And Bonham got back $159,641.40 for February collections, up 6.54% over the same month last year. The city’s year-to-date total is $720.037.58, which is up 5.79%.
Also in Fannin County, Honey Grove sales tax collections are up 8.14% for the month to $26,764.11, aiding the year-to-date total’s rise to $100,049.52, up 26.84% over the same period last year.
