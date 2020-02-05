A Lamar County jury handed child sex predator Elbert Luke Evans, 36, of Paris, life without parole Tuesday afternoon in 6th District Court for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
During a day and a half of testimony, the jury listened to five witnesses share accounts of his sexual abuse. One witness was only 3 years old when the abuse took place.
Now 21, the Midland woman broke into tears as she recalled the assault, saying she could remember exactly what the room looked like and the exact place on the floor where Evans assaulted her.
Charges were brought against Evans at the time but were dismissed, something common when victims are very young children, according to testimony by Paris Children’s Advocacy Center executive director Rebecca Peevy.
Another of Evans’ victims, now 32, testified to his continued abuse from the time she was about 7 until she was 12 or 13 when he moved away.
Two boys, ages 8 and 12, and brothers of the victim who initiated charges against Evans, testified earlier in the trial by closed circuit television about both sexual and physical abuse suffered at Evans’ hands.
The Paris News has opted to withhold from print much of the testimony given Monday and Tuesday because it could immediately identify who Evans assaulted.
“This is what a predator looks like,” Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young said during closing arguments as he moved close to the defense table and pointed directly at Evans. “This is the core of his being.
“At what point do we want him out of prison?” Young asked as he recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Before assessing punishment, District Judge Wes Tidwell addressed witnesses.
“I am sorry you had to testify, but I am glad you did,” Tidwell said. “I do hope you are going to feel some closure now. I know victims suffer from a feeling of disbelief. Your story was tested, and it was believed.”
He then expressed pride in Lamar County residents who he said respect the rule of law and the presumption of innocence, and who take their roles as jurors seriously.
“Especially against crimes against children, they hand out very hard sentences and send the message that if you prey upon children, citizens will see to it that you don’t walk among us,” Tidwell said.
