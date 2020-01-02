BOGATA — A 38-year-old man remains in Red River County Jail on $20,000 bond, arrested after a “verbal argument” left another man dead Friday night, Bogata Police Chief David Short said.
Johnny Goforth of Bogata was arrested Saturday near the scene of the crime on one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Short said. Both he and the victim, John David Brown, were known to the police, he said.
Goforth attacked Brown in an altercation that turned from verbal to physical Friday evening at 9:20 p.m. at 510 S. Howison St. in Bogata. Bogata police officer Allan Halloway responded to reports of a stabbing, where he “made every attempt” to save Brown’s life, Short said. Brown died of his stab wounds on scene before EMS arrived. He was 35 years old, according to his obituary.
Red River County sheriff’s deputies and Bogata police officers arrested Goforth jointly, Short said. The case is still under investigation by Bogata Police Department.
