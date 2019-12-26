A civil rights complaint at Turner Industries and the resulting U.S. Equal Employment Opportunities Commission-ordered formal dispute resolution process was the top story of the year in 2010.
In March, a lawyer for eight Turner employees said they had been “subjected to unwelcome racial slurs, comments and intimidation, racial graffiti, nooses in the workplace and other symbols of discrimination” on the job. Turner denied all the allegations.
Paris residents and employees of Turner rallied at the civic center to show support for the company, one of the county’s largest employers, and community leaders paid a visit to Turner headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to echo that support.
Turner reached an agreement with the EEOC in late July via a confidential settlement with eight employees who filed charges under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The forced resignation of Paris City Manager Kevin Carruth came in at second place on 2010’s top stories list.
After almost a year of turmoil about the city manager’s job performance, the Paris City Council on a 4-3 vote agreed to begin termination proceedings against Carruth in October, culminating in his resignation and a contract settlement at a Dec. 20 meeting.
The rise of the Tea Party movement and the resulting Republican Party sweep of contested elections in Lamar County was Number 3 on the list.
The Lamar County Patriot Tea Party, like other local chapters of the group across the nation, held rallies in Paris in the year leading to the November General Election, which saw a massive Republican swing at the polls ousting a number of long-seated Democrats.
Expansion at the hospital was Number 4 on the list followed by a layoff at a longtime industry at Number 5.
In 2010, Paris Regional Medical Center announced plans for construction of a major addition at the North Campus as part of its plan to consolidate all acute care services at the facilities on Deshong Drive. The new addition was to accommodate surgical services, imaging (radiology) services and support areas for both imaging and surgery. Renovations for several key area of the North Campus buildings was also announced
Sara Lee Co. Bakery laid off about 260 people and closed all but two of its product lines. This layoff came on the heels of a layoff of 90 people in October of 2009.
At Number 6 and Number 7 on the list was the groundbreaking of the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial and the announcement of civic improvements planned for the Peristyle at Bywaters Park and the Grand Theatre and the expansion of the Trail de Paris through Reno.
Paris native and renowned college and professional football coach Gene Stallings’ induction into the College Football Hall of Fame brought recognition to Paris and came in at Number 8 on the top 10 stories list in 2010.
In ninth place was the filming of a Payless Shoes commercial in Paris. Filmed for national release, the ad — which featured spring shoes and sandals — was filmed in downtown Paris and at the famed Eiffel Tower with Cowboy Hat, on a bitterly cold and snowy day in January.
Crime rounded out the list for 2010, including a bank robbery, several murders, a pair of sex crimes and some police chases.
One chase crossed county and state lines, beginning with a kidnapping in Hunt County. After the victim escaped her captor in Boswell, Oklahoma, the suspect crossed back into Lamar County where he was stopped on the side of the road south of Paris. He held authorities at bay for seven hours, threatening to shoot himself in the head, before he was overpowered, disarmed and arrested.
Young man’s death leads to life-saving service
In 2011, the top news story of the year was the death of two young men, an event that led to the founding of a volunteer service organization that continues to this day.
In July, two 20-year-olds, one from Clarksville and one from Paris, died after a one-vehicle rollover crash south of Blossom. The driver, 19, was found to be drunk and was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter. Ronnie and Vicki Ballard, parents of one of the victims, Dylan Ballard, channeled their grief into making sure others can choose a safe way to get home, without judgment, cost or repercussion.
Within the year, Dylan’s Drivers became operational, thanks to the hard work of the Ballards, financial support from the community, and more than 100 volunteers who have stepped forward to drive and navigate for the program.
After sizable layoffs of workers in 2009 and in 2010, Sara Lee Bakery in Paris closed its doors in 2011, putting 150 more residents out of a job. The company announced plans to sell the plant’s assets and property
Drought was in the news in 2011, as Northeast Texas and Paris suffered the lack of rain across a wide swath of the country. Dry conditions ravaged agriculture producers as crops withered and prices for livestock forage skyrocketed. Wildfires kept local firefighters, volunteer and professional busy, depleting men and money, and draining what little water there was to be had.
At Number 4 on the list, the state finally approved funding for the widening to four-lanes of the final 10 miles of Texas 24, from the Delta County line south to the Hunt County line, a project that had been in the works for more than 30 years. Construction was tentatively scheduled to begin in August 2013.
On two separate occasions in February, snow and ice brought the area to a standstill.
Eight inches of snow closed roads and schools. Freezing temperatures lead to high electricity usage which lead to scheduled blackouts across the area and busted water pipes. It was followed by ice, which caused even more downed power lines and treacherous roads.
Two of 2010’s top stories continued to affect residents in 2011.
Nine local elected Democrats joined the Republican Party, giving the GOP the majority of offices in Lamar County; and Paris Regional Medical Center officially broke ground on its “Northward Bound” project in August, including a 31,000-square-foot expansion facility at the North Campus.
At Number 8 on the list, Barry Bowman was hired as Paris High School athletic director/head football coach, igniting hopes of a new era of championship teams for sports fans in the city.
Bowman would guide the Wildcats to back-to-back district championships and its the school’s first postseason victory since 1988, before resigning in 2013 for “family reasons.”
Dr. A.J. Hashmi was elected to the District 7 Paris City Council seat and was then named mayor of the city. A cardiologist, Hashmi defeated incumbent Rhonda Rogers in a runoff election in June. New to the ins and outs of city government, Hashmi hit the ground running and became an active force on the Paris City Council.
In 2011, The Paris Majors became the first Paris team and the first Texas representative to win a Dixie World Series title since 1993, with a 14-9 win over the team from North Charleston, South Carolina.
The 17- to 19-year-olds played at the World Series in Ozark, Alabama, in August, putting Paris youth baseball on the map.
