Local congregations continue to conduct drive-in or virtual services because of the coronavirus pandemic while church leaders take a wait-and-see approach before drawing their flocks inside buildings to worship.
A revised Minimum Standard Health Protocol in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order should give leaders something to consider about opening church doors. Issued Tuesday, the protocol gives specific recommendations for churches to follow.
Included is a “strong recommendation” for at-risk populations to watch or participate in services remotely. However, the protocol gives alternative steps for churches to accommodate those at risk by designating a special area or offering a special service. At-risks populations are defined as those who are 65 or older, especially those with chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, chronic heart disease, severe obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney dise, liver disease or weakened immune system.
“Consistent with the actions taken by many churches, congregations and places of worship across the state, consider having employees, volunteers and attendees wear cloth face coverings,” the protocol states.
For the general congregation, the protocol recommends at least two empty seats, or 6 feet feet separation, exist between parties in any row, except that two or more members of the same household can sit adjacent to one another with two seats empty on either side. Every other row of seats should remain empty. Also, two individuals who are not members of the same household but who are attending together can sit adjacent to one another with empty seats on either side.
Protocols also are in place for church employees and volunteers.
Churches should screen all employees and volunteers for new or worsening signs of possible Covid-19 including cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or small, diarrhea, temperature great or equal to 100 degrees or known close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have Covid-19.
Those with symptoms, or those who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, should not be allowed to return to service until at least 72 hours have passed since recovery (resolution of fever with use of fever-reducing medications); and the individual has improvement in symptoms and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, the advisory states.
“If the employee or volunteer has symptoms that could be Covid-19 and wants to return before completing the self-isolation period, the individual must obtain a medical professional’s note clearing the individual for return based on an alternative diagnosis,” the protocol states.
It also warns against allowing anyone with known close contact with someone with confirmed Covid-19 to return to duty until the end of a 14-day self-quarantine period from the last date of exposure.
Employees and volunteers must maintain at least a 6 feet separation. If such distancing is not feasible, then other measures including face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquettes, cleanliness and sanitation should be “rigorously practiced,” the advisory states.
Health protocols for facilities include the following.
• Regularly and frequently clean and disinfect any regularly touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, tables, chairs and restrooms.
• Disinfect seats between services.
• Disinfect items that come into contact with attendees.
• Make hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water, or similar disinfectant readily available.
• Place readily visible signage to remind everyone of best hygiene practices.
• If a church or place of worship provides for employees, volunteers or attendees, it is recommended to have the meals individually packed for each person.
• Maintain rigorous sanitation practices like disinfection, handwashing and cleanliness when preparing/serving anything edible.
