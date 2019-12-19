Executive director Michael Paris can expect to answer questions about how he conducts business for the Paris Economic Development Corp., but not until after the first of the year.
Upon motion by board member Dr. A.J. Hashmi, the economic development board tabled a closed door session at a Wednesday meeting along with other agenda items relating to its executive director.
At its Nov. 12 meeting, the board ordered an outside study to review the process Paris uses in disseminating information about incentives to industrial prospects.
“We are not saying there is any wrong-doing at all,” board chairman Timothy Hernandez said after the November meeting. “We are just reviewing some of the policies and procedures to make sure we are in compliance with our by-laws.”
In addition to the executive session Wednesday evening, the board tabled a discussion of procedural protocols in documententing travel and credit card related expenses along with the approval of marketing plans and travel for 2020, all on Hashmi motions approved unanimously by the board with all directors present.
Hashmi gave no reason for his request for delay. He did, however, call out Paris for hiring an engineering firm to assess infrastructural needs at the recently purchased Gene Stallings Industrial Park on SW Loop 286 without board approval and asked that future agendas include more detail about items to be discussed at meetings.
“We need more description of every item, not just a line or two so the public knows what item is being discussed, and when we come we are given more than just a piece of paper attached under each agenda item, which describes what the thought process is. When we come to the meeting, it is very difficult to know exactly what is going to be discussed,” he said.
Although Hashmi said additional information is required by the state’s Open Meetings Act, The Paris News has had no issues with the amount of information provided on agendas. However, the packet attached to the agenda for board member use does not include additional information as is common with City of Paris board packets.
During a discussion about major attributes of properties owned by the city’s economic board, Hashmi questioned Paris about his hiring of a Waco firm to assess the new industrial park but raised no concern about Paris’s recent hiring of Shawn Napier, former city engineer and now with EST Inc. — Comprehensive Engineering Services, 1500 Clarksville St. Napier is assessing the attributes of five economic development-owned properties and will review bids for land clearing on the properties to be opened Dec. 23 and presented to the board at a Jan. 7 meeting.
“We hired EST to help with the cleaning of the lots,” Paris said in response to Hashmi’s questions. “We also hired a firm from Waco to help with assessing the southwest business park and they have not gotten back with us about what infrastructure is needed for that business park.”
Discussion centered on the Waco firm.
“Dr. Hashmi is asking about when the firm from Waco was decided upon by the board,” Paris said. “A few months previous, Dr. Hashmi asked if firms could come and do presentations, and there is no firm that is going to do a presentation for free, so I picked what I thought would be the best firm.”
“Why would a firm not come and do a presentation?” Hashmi asked.
“Because it would cost them money to put that presentation together,” Paris replied.
“We have had multiple firms come for engineering in the past for city council meetings,” Hashmi said. He then turned to Napier and said, “You were the city engineer, did they charge us?”
Napier answered in the negative but later clarified his answer by saying the size of the project determines whether firms are willing to make presentations.
“I take full responsibility for picking the firm,” Paris said.
“I have a problem with that because it should have been presented to the board,” Hashmi said.
“Fair enough,” Paris replied.
In other business, the board discussed future cash flow, a strategic plan due June 30 along with a workforce marketing plan. Directors approved the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. for regular meetings in 2020.
