Strands of lights twinkled overhead at East Paris Baptist Church as fathers and daughters laughed and talked over a meal of chicken alfredo, spaghetti and mashed potatoes.
The annual Daddy Daughter Banquet was an intentional time for fathers and daughters to slow down and spend time together, organizer Casey Martin said.
“It’s an opportunity to be intentional,” he said. “A lot of times, dads are known for being disengaged whenever they come home from work or whatnot. So we wanted to provide a time to focus on heart-to-heart conversations and time together.”
The banquet provided a buffet meal catered by Hole in the Wall, featuring chicken alfredo, chicken spaghetti, fried chicken and mashed potatoes.
“We wanted to provide options that appealed to both dads and daughters,” Martin said.
The banquet featured a speaker, Justin King, who talked about how fathers can build better relationships with their daughters. He gave several recommendations: be a good listener; be intentional; affirm your child’s talents and beauty; and be dependable.
King has a daughter of his own, and he used personal examples to illustrate his points and draw parallels between a family relationship and religious relationship with God.
Martin agreed.
“Here at the church, we see the relationship between a father and daughter a lot like the relationship with God, our heavenly father,” Martin said. “There are a lot of similarities.”
The church also gave away Braum’s gift cards in a drawing, as well as candy bags to take home.
At the end of the banquet, fathers and daughters had an opportunity to play board games and talk, a time set aside specifically to connect, Martin said.
“We wanted to offer something to do. A lot of times people say ‘oh, you have to leave Paris to find something to do.’ We wanted to provide something, no excuses,” he said.
Father Henry Friesen said the dinner was fun, the food was delicious and the speaker made several good points.
“It was good. It was a fun time,” he said.
The Daddy Daughter Banquet is an annual event, typically scheduled about a week before Valentine’s Day, Martin said. This year drew about 51 attendees.
For information about next year’s dinner, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/eastparis/.
