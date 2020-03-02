Tension mounted at East Paris Baptist Church in late afternoon when a disturbed man entered the church and demanded to see the youth minister.
Moments later, a church administrator lay dead in the hallway, another lay injured, and the youth minister and another employee were taken hostage by a man recently estranged from his family because of sexual abuse allegations by a daughter.
Members of the SWAT and hostage negotiation teams of the Paris Police Department worked through the training scenario late Thursday afternoon, one of several “real-life” situations played out several times a year to keep local police officers trained for the unexpected.
Under the guidance of Police Capt. Danny Huff, a team writes scenarios and uses local homes, businesses, churches and schools as settings for tactical training. Criminal Justice students from Paris Junior College and others serve as actors.
During training last week, hostage negotiators staged behind the Social Security building across Collegiate Drive from the church in a mobile incident command center as first an armored SWAT vehicle approached the church and then members of the team entered the building. Within 30 minutes, police secured the building, encountered the suspect in a shoot-out and killed the man without any further injury to hostages.
“I am going to rewind the clock and go through this again without officers killing the hostage-taker so our negotiations team can get some practice,” Huff said after praising SWAT members for their quick action.
After almost another hour, the situation ended with one hostage being bartered for, and a little later the final hostage was rescued during a tactical operation.
“During that rescue, the hostage-taker engaged SWAT members in a gun battle and was shot and killed,” Huff said after the operation. For security reasons, Huff gave no details about how the rescue went down.
“I believe the training went very well,” Huff said. “The way the scenario was planned provided a great training opportunity to both the tactical side and the negotiations side of our SWAT Unit. We were able to see both execute their respective roles and work together. Training such as this is key to us being prepared for our next real event callout.”
Huff expressed appreciation to instructor Amanda Willows and her criminal justice students.
“They have done scenario training with us a few times, and are always willing to take on character roles to enhance our training and make it more realistic and beneficial,” Huff said. “They seem to enjoy it, and we are grateful for them being willing to help us out.”
Huff also expressed appreciation to Dr. Danny Moody and the East Paris Baptist Church staff for use of the building.
“Going into the community and training in different locations brings realism to our training, presents new and often unexpected challenges for us and is crucial to our preparedness,” Huff said. “We are thankful for the homeowners, businesses, churches and schools that have always been so open and willing to allow us to use their facilities.”
And now, the search is on for the team’s next location, Huff said.
“Once we secure a location, we will begin to build a scenario appropriate for that location,” Huff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.