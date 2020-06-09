From a woman taking care of her niece’s daughter to a struggling single dad, people from all over Paris and the nearby area came to Graham Street Church of Christ for free diapers on Saturday morning. The two-hour giveaway, sponsored by Kimberly-Clark, is a part of a larger diaper donation campaign by the company to provide Covid-19 relief.
Every second Sunday, members and
volunteers from Graham Street Church of Christ gather behind the building to share diapers and other donations to community members in need. Although they can not be certain who will be best helped, Saturday’s event — one of many — targets single parents and those out of work because of Covid-19, said Stacy Ladell, an event organizer.
“We know we can’t control who comes. At the same time, we’re hoping it reaches the people who don’t have a job, especially moms or single dads that don’t have a job or they recently got laid off or something like that. We have some people coming from Clarksville that say that they are going to drive up here and get some because they’re now out of a job, and it’s moms,” Ladell said.
Although the event was not
heavily advertised outside of the church members told others through their personal Facebook pages and spread the information through word of mouth. Additionally, to help eliminate the spread of Covid-19, volunteers wore gloves, socially distanced themselves from others, and put the diapers and Pull-Ups through a back window when possible.
“Well, we got together last weekend and (Kimberly-Clark) had donated four of those big crates. So last week we unloaded one, and this week we’ve unloaded two. We got here at 8, and we’ll just give them out until they’re gone,” said Melissa Arnold, a volunteer and member of the church.
“I like to help and volunteer, and just help people who need things,” she added. She said that seeing the overjoyed and thankful looks on people’s faces was her favorite part. “Plus we have fun. We just laugh, and it’s a good fellowship for the members, plus it makes you feel really good inside when you help people.”
LaWanda Ladell, a member of the church since its founding in 2016, explained her reasoning behind volunteering.
“It’s a part of serving. And in order for us to be Christ-like, that’s what he did. He served, so we have to serve also. My favorite part is about helping people. If I serve the community and I give to the needy, it makes me happy within to see somebody else getting their needs met,” she said.
Christopher Wilkerson, the human resources manager for Kimberly-Clark’s Paris plant, commented on the donation giveaway.
“As the pandemic has forced more families to turn to nonprofit diaper banks, we know that local diaper banks need immediate help. This is part of our ongoing commitment in Paris and around the country through the National Diaper Bank Network to ensure that families and communities get the products they urgently need to help babies thrive,” he said.
