The United Way of Lamar County has received a $7,000 grant from the Texas Complete Count Fund at Communities Foundation of Texas to aid in the upcoming 2020 Census.
The funding will be used to support educational and engagement activities for the 2020 Census to ensure the count is as complete as possible, United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said.
Among ways the United Way will work to raise awareness, the organization will place posters at Paris Metro bus stops and on the buses, will put informational signs at its partner agencies and partner businesses and engage is social media advertising.
“We’ll go over how easy it is to fill out the census and how crucial it is,” Wilson said. “And it is important. The census count determines our representation in Congress — since it determines the number of seats we get in the House of Representatives — and how much federal funding we receive.”
More than $675 billion in federal funds to states and local communities for health, education, housing and infrastructure programs is dependant on population counts. Accurate census counts ensure that funding is equitably distributed for numerous programs such as Medicaid, highway planning and construction, special education grants to states, the National School Lunch Program and Head Start.
In November, the United Way formed a Complete the Count Committee to work with its partner agencies, local school districts, local governmental bodies and other local organizations to promote the census and encourage participation, particularly with the hard-to-count subpopulations that many of the agencies serve.
The United Way office will be open April 1 for people to use the computers to fill out the census questionnaire, and beginning March 12, people who go to the office for its VITA tax assistance program will be able to receive assistance filling out the census.
Anyone interested in joining the Complete the Count Committee are welcome to attend the next planning meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at the United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave. For information, call the United Way office at 903-784-6642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.