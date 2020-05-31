During May, National Foster Care Month, we take the time to raise awareness of the growing number of children in foster care and the need for more people to step up to help them. Last year there were 51,417 children in the Texas foster care system, 199 of whom were right here in Lamar County.
These children have been removed from their homes and placed in foster care due to evidence of abuse or neglect by their families. While foster care is important to keep them safe, it is not a permanent solution. This is where Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers from CASA for KIDS come into play.
“Foster care is meant to provide a safe haven for children after being removed from their homes,” said Sharon Eubanks, executive director of CASA for KIDS. “But what many people don’t understand is that it’s meant to be short term. Kids require permanency in order to thrive.”
CASA volunteers are specially trained and appointed by judges to advocate for one child or sibling group while they are in the foster care system, ensuring they are in a safe placement where their unique needs are being met. They get to know everyone involved in the child’s life, including biological parents, foster parents, teachers, doctors and lawyers, and present their information to the judge so that the best interests of the child can be represented and the judge can make more informed decisions.
Volunteers advocate first and foremost for these children to be reunified with their families whenever safe and possible. When this is not an option, they advocate for the child to be placed in a loving adoptive home. In all cases, CASA volunteers are steadfast, consistent advocates for the children they serve, making sure they have the resources and connections they need to thrive after their time in foster care.
“With more children entering the system every day, there is a growing need for more CASA volunteers to ensure these children are safe and set up for success,” Eubanks said. “National Foster Care Month is the perfect time to start.”
For those looking to make an impact in their community during National Foster Care Month but not ready to become a CASA volunteer or foster, Eubanks also recommends supporting a foster family in your community by doing something as small as bringing them dinner.
“Children in foster care are the most vulnerable of the vulnerable,” Eubanks said. “Thank you to all the foster parents, social workers, CASA volunteers and others who are stepping up to help create a brighter, safer community.”
For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer, visit www.BecomeACASA.org. The next information/training session will be held hopefully in June.
Misty Ricks works for CASA for Kids. She can be reached at mistyb.pariscasa@gmail.com.
