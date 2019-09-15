The September session of the Lamar County grand jury Thursday returned indictments against seven individuals accused of violent crimes ranging from aggravated robbery and assault to assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a public servant.
Daniel Marcus Roberts, the 53-year-old Paris man suspected of beating and stabbing a 78-year old woman during a home invasion Aug. 13 received a six-count indictment on robbery and aggravated sexual assault charges.
Other indictments for violent crimes include:
Cornisha Dorshae Brown, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, repeat offender.
Lamarcus De’Allen Carter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tywan Dawson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Fredy Orlando Garcia, aggravated assault against a public servant.
Keith Smith Hardman II, continued violence against the family.
Johnathan Ray McCann, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Others indicted include:
Deanna Marie Balentine, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Kuaylon Demon Battle, possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams in a drug free zone, repeat offender; attempt to take weapon from officer.
Kenya Devonta Bell, possession of controlled substance 1-4 grams.
Crystal Lea Bennett, possession with attempt to deliver 4-200 grams in drug free zone; possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams.
Alanda Gayle Bobbitt, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Terry Ray Boles, failure to register as a sex offender.
Billy Dean Caldwell, theft, $2,500-$30,000.
James Glenn Cline, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Redarius Antwone Cooper, felon in possession of a firearm.
Vestal Cardell Cooper, accident involving injury, two counts.
John Crabtree, drive while intoxicated third of more offense.
Allison Crouch, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Ashley Nicole Cyrus, abandonment of a child with intent to return.
Charlies Thomas Duncan, possession with intent to deliver, 1-4 grams.
Marshall Allen Fox, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Jeremy Devin Hines, burglary of a habitation.
Rhyan Shane Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams.
Audreena Nicole Lane, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Cameron Dale Littrell, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Danny Joe Plott, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Halie Elizabeth Puyear, burglary of a habitation.
David Victor Pena Reyes, violation of a protective order twice in 12 months.
Bobby Carl Roberson, possession with intent to deliver 1-4 grams as a repeat offender.
Timothy Jermaine Sims, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
Clyde Henry Tidwell, forgery of a government instrument.
Amber Renee Watson, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
