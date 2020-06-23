An attempt to remove a council-appointed director of the Paris Economic Development Corp. died for lack of a second at a Monday night meeting that saw the city’s governing body increase the economic corporation’s board from five to seven directors.
And, with the necessity of an estimated $50 million to $60 million revamp of the city’s wastewater plant looming in the near future, the council dismissed a consultant’s recommendation to take $300,000 out of reserves to lessen a water rate hike. Instead, councilors approved a larger increase to guard the city’s AAA bond rating.
Noting the city’s exceptional financial rating, Finance Director Gene Anderson said a slight decrease in that rating could cost millions of dollars when the city sells bonds to finance reconstruction of the wastewater plant.
“We don’t want to get to the point where (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) mandates or the plant fails to operate,” Anderson said of the imminent expense. “If we begin a healthy, gradual increase in rates, when we get ready to issue debt we won’t have to spike the rates at that point.”
Councilors voted unanimously to go with an increase that will cost a residential user of 2,000 gallons a month an additional $3.27 a month; of 5,000 gallons, an extra $7.65 a month and of 10,000 gallons, an extra $14.93 a month. Commercial users, depending on cubic-foot usage, will see an increase of $1.37 a month for 200 cubic feet up to $6.70 for 1,000 cubic feet.
A lack of corroboration doomed Councilor Clayton Pilgrim’s effort to remove Dr. A.J. Hashmi as director of the Paris Economic Development Corp. for Hashmi’s role in pushing a $400,000 jobs retention incentive for Turner Industries.
Pilgrim said he based accusations on information gathered from “reliable sources,” but did not produce collaborating documentation about his sources.
Hashmi presented a rebuttal to Clayton’s accusations, naming both PEDC board chairman Timothy Hernandez and Mayor Steve Clifford as collaborating sources.
“I am not sure where all the alleged information you spoke of came from,” Councilor Renae Stone said after Pilgrim finished his remarks. “There’s always three sides, your side, my side and the truth. I am not saying anybody is lying, but there is not enough detail, and there are a whole lot of accusations.
“I don’t want to ruin a man’s reputation in the community on ‘he said, she said, they said,’” Stone concluded.
When Councilor Derrick Hughes learned about the situation after the $400,000 incentive gained PEDC approval, Hughes said he called Hashmi, Hernandez and Clifford and got the same story from each.
“If all three of these representatives agreed no rules were violated, then I don’t know why we are discussing this because all three are in agreement,” Hughes said.
Hughes then reminded his colleagues to remove a director would require five votes.
“I’m not going to vote for it; and (Stone) is not going to vote for it, so why are we continuing this?” Hughes asked.
First saying she had “lots of respect” for both Hashmi and Pilgrim, Councilor Linda Knox said she would follow the recommendation of the economic corporation’s directors.
“I am upset by this whole thing,” Knox said, noting she also attended the June 16 meeting. “I made up my mind that I would vote what the Paris Economic Development Council voted. They decided there was nothing inappropriate that happened, so by virtue of honoring the people we put on the PEDC, I will vote accordingly.”
Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal chided Hashmi for going against a stance he made as mayor for more oversight of the PEDC board and for more fiscal responsibility.
“We paid them (Turner) $400,000 to do what they were going to do anyway, and I don’t think that was fiscally responsible,” Portugal said.”They never had any intention of pulling out of Paris. I am concerned when we spend taxpayers’ dollars in that way.”
Portugal also admonished Hashmi for allegedly sharing executive session information with the press, saying such action “may not be a crime but could reap punishment through a civil suit.”
Expressing dismay in seeing “things like this pop up,” Clifford said he is not convinced of any wrongdoing. The mayor reminded his colleagues that the council has removed but one board member, who is now in prison.
“I would vote if I thought that person was corrupt; if I thought that person was intentionally trying to harm the city, or if I thought that person was a danger to others. This does not rise to that level anywhere close.
“I am not saying who is right and who is wrong,” the mayor added. “I would just like to get this behind us.”
In affirming PEDC action to amend the corporation bylaws, the council voted to increase the board from five to seven members and added a caveat that one of the directors be a council member selected by the PEDC. Councilors also voted to require council approval before the corporation could incur debt and to relieve the city attorney from serving as the organization’s legal counsel.
The essence of Pilgrim’s remarks at Monday’s meeting and Hashmi’s remarks at a June 16 PEDC meeting accompany today’s report in the online edition of The Paris News.
