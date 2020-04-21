Charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon leads the list of Lamar County grand jury indictments for April, according to Lamar County District Attorney Shawntel Golden.
Jessie David Sessums, 20, of Paris, faces two counts of the second degree felony for a Feb. 8 incident against a family or household member. He remains in Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $53,000.
Nathan Wayne Logsdon, 28, of Paris, faces a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family/household member from a Feb. 11 incident and remains in jail on a $40,000 bond.
Terry Lee Cuevas, 58, of Blossom, is charged with two counts of the second degree felony as a result of a Jan. 17 incident. He remains free on a $10,000 bond since Jan. 18.
Other indictments include:
Chris DeWayne Brooks, burglary of a habitation.
Ja’Tyreous Damon Dabbs, possession of marijuana, greater than 4 ounces less than 5 pounds.
Clayton Charles Flippen, driving while intoxicated, third of more offense.
Corey Hunter Hearne, failure to register as a sex offender and burglary of a building as a habitual offender.
Otis Eugene Keller, two counts unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a habitual offender.
Brian Douglas King, felon in possession of a firearm.
Joshua Phillip Lamb, possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram.
Rebecca Chappel Mathews, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 one gram as a repeat offender.
Richard Paul Moore, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense as a repeat offender.
Timothy James O’Loughlin, theft less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
Tony Deshong Robins, felon in possession of a firearm as a habitual offender.
Bradley Lee Stebens, possession of a controlled substance between one-four grams.
Mia Taisha Tolbert, driving while intoxicated, third of more offense.
Marty Paul Willis, criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000.
