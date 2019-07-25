The balloon buzzer lit up green with every sentence Rob Holladay gave to the children Tuesday afternoon at CitySquare Paris gym.
“Did you know the force can detect a lie?” Holladay had asked them not five minutes before. “It has been a whole year since I last had a doughnut.”
The balloon lit up green and buzzed once again, making everyone laugh.
“Ok, ok, it has been six months since I last had a doughnut,” he said, causing it to buzz one more time, with the shrieks of laughter growing louder each time he lied about doughnuts.
Holladay returned to Paris for his Balloon Guy show, sponsored by The Friends of the Library, to perform in front of about 70 children and assorted adults.
This year the theme was space, and Holladay littered his show with space facts he found at his local library and pop culture references.
“I like the way he made the monkey talk,” Kinlie Lane said, referencing when Holladay brought out a “baby Chewbacca” puppet.
Lane also got to take home a dog-shaped balloon from the show, which Holladay made deflatt and “magically” reinflate.
“We did enjoy the show,” Robbie Pyles said, while two children shyly hid behind her legs.
The Dallas-based Holladay said he only does the balloon show during the summer.
“I visit high schools and do school assemblies,” he said, “and I give motivational presentations.”
Holladay has been featured on ABC, Fox News and CNN.
He ended the show by becoming one with the balloon, managing to blow up a giant balloon with a leaf blower and fit himself inside.
