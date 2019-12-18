Meeting for its December session, the Lamar County Grand Jury handed down 26 indictments last week, including one for child pornography, another for criminal child endangerment and several for burglaries.
Cameron Lee Beshirs, 23, of Paris, faces three counts of third-degree felony child pornography. Beshirs was arrested Oct. 24 by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and remains in jail on a $100,000 bond. He is represented by court-appointed attorney Heath Hyde. An arraignment hearing is scheduled Jan. 21 before Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell.
After being indicted last week on two counts of criminal child endangerment/negligence, Narak Chey, 45, of Paris, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell and received a six-year prison sentence.
True bills for burglaries were issued to the following people.
Jerry Dylan Cartwright for burglary of a building and theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
Dalton Joseph Douglas, burglary of a habitation.
Damien Demetrio Garcia, burglary of a habitation as a repeat offender.
Jennifer Lynn Teeters, burglary of a building and theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
James Lee White, burglary of a habitation.
Michael Lamar Winton, burglary of a building as a habitual offender and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a habitual offender.
Other indictments include the following.
Sheldon Maurice Adams, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Cody Gene Berry, two counts forgery of a financial instrument.
Cornisha Dorshae Brown, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Debra Jean Brown, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Walter Matthew Caffey, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Marva Rennea Colbert, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
Charles Steven Coleman, felon in possession of firearm.
Jack Douglas Dennis, unauthorized absence from community correctional facility, repeat offender.
Alex Sebastian Dickinson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, less than 28 grams in a drug free zone.
Kaylee Draper, possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams in a drug free zone.
Alante Laron Ginyard, two counts assault of family member with prior conviction.
Brady Allan Goss, evading arrest with a prior conviction, habitual offender.
Dartanyon Grigsby, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone.
Terri Lea Pafford, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram as a repeat offender.
Hannan Shiann Reaves, possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams in a drug free zone.
Emily Tagen Sharrock, evading arrest with a vehicle with a deadly weapon, repeat offender.
Dale Eric Shoals, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jonathan Edward Smallwood, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram as a repeat offender.
