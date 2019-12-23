Much like every year, several area fire departments presented annual staff awards this month. But at Paris Fire Department in particular, this year’s choice was special to many.
Firefighter of the Year 2019 was awarded posthumously to firefighter Slade Baker, who was killed in a motorcycle wreck Oct. 20. Baker was nominated by Capt. Dale Reed, one of his leaders on B Shift. Baker’s family attended the ceremony Dec. 6 and accepted the award in his honor, interim Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said in an email.
“After conferring with the chief officers in the department, it was an easy decision to make,” McMonigle said. “Slade’s joy, enthusiasm and love of life left a lasting legacy with the entire department, but with no one more than the men he served with. ‘Go for Donnie’ will be a phrase that’s used over and over on B Shift for years to come.”
Awards were also presented to driver-engineer Tyler Jeffery, the Five Year Service Award; Capt. James Dority, the 20 Year Service Award; and Deputy Chief Bob Rast, the 20 Year Service Award.
Powderly VFD also presented awards this year, giving Firefighter of the Year to Tyler Bussell and First Responder of the Year to Jordan Thomas, PIO Randi Johnson said in a message.
Bussell is a lieutenant and has been a member for 11 years; Thomas had only been a member for one year. Both members responded to well over 100 or more calls this year, Johnson said.
“These guys work hard throughout the year from responding to calls, helping with fundraising, maintenance on equipment, etc.,” Johnson said. “The recipients of these awards are folks who have gone above and beyond.”
Johnson said Bussell and Thomas both show dedication and passion.
“Having members like these two just helps our department thrive,” she said. “Makes us all proud of our department as a whole. And they do it cause they love to serve the community of Powderly and Lamar County. We as a department cannot do what we do without our community’s support. Which is why we take pride and exhibit a professional approach to everything we do. We do not take anything for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.