One day a year the Impact Church pushes its members out into the community to serve wherever they can.
“This is my favorite day of the year for my church,” Tosha Everett said. “It’s just a lot of fun to come out and serve the community.”
For the fourth year in a row, the church held its City Wide Serve Day, according to Amanda Miller, who is married to the church’s pastor, Gabe Miller.
“It has steadily grown,” she said, adding this year’s group almost hit over 100 volunteers.
Church members gathered at Heritage Hall at 8 a.m. on Saturday for a big group send off. Then, the volunteers broke into smaller groups, with some going to Justice Elementary School, Aikin, New Hope Center, The Salvation Army, The Boys & Girls Club, the Downtown Food Pantry, some out in small groups to go mow lawns around town and others went to work with those in transitional housing. The goal is to live up to the church’s name, making an impact and “spreading love throughout the community.”
“Going out and making an impact, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Miller said. “It’s one of the most fun events of the year to me.”
Over at The Salvation Army of Paris, Cindy Nunez sat with several other volunteers going through donations the organization received, sorting good from bad.
“I just love helping,” she said. “I love sorting clothes and helping the community.”
At Justiss Elementary, the group broke into two smaller groups, one to paint some of the playground equipment and another to plant the flower beds around the sign. After, both went into Justiss to paint some classrooms. Two Justiss teachers, Allison Hanley and Ashlyn Jones, are also Impact Church members.
“Our principal is so grateful,” Hanley said. “Justiss is very grateful. Our maintenance staff is too overwhelmed and this is a big help to them.”
