Long periods of heavy rainfall followed by periods of heat and drought have devastated farmers’ crop this year nationwide.
Farmers got a late start planting this year due to heavy rainfall. Through the first six months of the year, Lamar County saw nearly 34 inches of rain. After that, Northeast Texas suffered a long period of little to no rainfall, which local farmer Rex West previously told The Paris News wasn’t necessarily a welcome change following all the rain.
“We got so much rain that the ground was really saturated, and the roots weren’t able to take hold and grow as deep,” West said during the dry spell. “But now as the weather dries up, the water is going to be further and further below ground, and the plants won’t be able to reach deep enough and they’ll dry out.”
Soybean farmers have been impacted greatly. The national soybean yield fell to 3.550 billion bushels in 2019, a drop of 14.4%, according to the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. The last time the national yield was that low was 2013, according to the WASDE.
Locally, the soybean yield also was significantly lower this year, Agrilife Extension officer Josh Yates said.
“I don’t have exact numbers, but I do know the late start really hurt our growers,” he said. “When (a late start) happens, that’s going to really have an impact.”
The financial burden of a lower yield can cause a downward spiral, West said. Due to the rains, farmers see a lower yield, which means they’re unable to purchase as much seed for the next round of planting. Purchasing fewer seed leads to another below average yield, and so on.
Despite the decreased yield, Yates said Northeast Texas was not impacted as heavily as other parts of the country, most notably the Northwest.
“The storms up north have been really bad and really been an issue for them,” Yates said. “It’s been rough here, but we haven’t seen the flooding that they’ve gotten.”
Adding to the struggle this year were declining prices, though Yates said he was unsure what caused such significant price drops.
“I was talking with one of our local farmers, and he told me he was really upset with what crops were selling for this year,” Yates said. “There’s a lot that goes into prices. A big part of it is supply and demand, but there’s more to it than just that.”
While many factors drive the market are hard to identify, Yates noted that the nation’s trade tariffs have had an impact.
“I’ve been talking to local farmers, and what I’m hearing is that they’ve been able to make enough to live this year, but it hasn’t been good,” he said.
“It’s been a difficult year,” Yates added. “And I know we say that every year, but this year was truly different in how challenging it was. I’ve been an extension agent for seven years, and I don’t think I’ve seen a year like this one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.