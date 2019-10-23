When it comes to minors in the criminal justice system, early interactions often dictate latter results, Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
“Anyone that’s young can do stupid things,” Hundley said. “The problem with that is how they are handled within the criminal justice system can change their life to the point that ‘hey, I don’t want to be in the criminal justice system,’ or ‘this ain’t no big deal.’”
Involvement in the system is something children will always take with them, for better or for worse, he said.
“I have sat across an arresting table, booking somebody in, and just from their attitude I can tell, ‘I probably won’t ever see this kid again.’ And then there’s some I say, ‘I’m going to see this kid next week,’” the chief said.
Darrell Bruce, Lamar County’s chief juvenile probation officer, oversees the office’s daily operations and sets local policy, procedures and budget. He’s seen the juvenile detention system get kids back on track — but he’s also seen them leave for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and never turn back.
The process
After a juvenile is arrested, they go through the process of referral. Law enforcement contacts the probation office to record charges and determine if the case will be handled informally — in house — or formally, in court. If the child is already on probation and has violated their terms, or if they commit a felony, they will be detained, Bruce said. But certain criteria must be met; the charges must be a Class B misdemeanor or higher. The office tries to minimize misdemeanor referrals and handle them in house, especially for first offenders.
“That kind of gives them a second chance,” Bruce said.
When it comes to court visits, the office makes the final call. Informal referrals are dependent on the amount of time the child has been on probation, their charges and rehabilitation history. Children might receive community service hours and attend classes at the office, Bruce said. For a formal referral, the office files a petition in court and appoints an attorney for them. Formal referrals are rare, Bruce said.
“We haven’t had a trial in a long time. I don’t even remember the last time it was,” he said.
If the offender is already on probation or has committed a previous felony and is charged additionally, “99% percent of the time, that’s the reason we might have to send them to TJJD,” Bruce said. “All felony referrals, they go through the prosecutor’s office to see what they would recommend. We give our recommendation on every case that goes through the prosecutor’s office. And fortunately, we have a good working relationship with them, as well as law enforcement.”
If the child violates the terms of their probation — refusing to go to school, failing drug tests, not participating in rehabilitation programs — the office investigates the likelihood of removing them from the home before sending them to a facility. The office exhausts all alternatives before sending them to a center, per state and internal mandates, Bruce said.
The numbers
When Bruce began his career, detainees were required to have three-plus misdemeanor charges to be sent to a facility. But state laws have changed to reduce the number of children in the system.
For the 2018-19 fiscal year, there were 71 juvenile referrals from Lamar County, Bruce said. Twenty eight of those were felony referrals, while the other 43 were Class A and B misdemeanors. However, that does not necessarily equate to 71 children, he pointed out; one child might have two to three cases, or multiple charges. He estimates this number is consistent across the past five years, with little fluctuation.
The numbers vary across the remaining four-county area. Delta County has sent three children to TJJD centers in the last 10 years, said Jane Jones, Delta County district clerk — one in June 1981, one in July 2009 and one in April 2011. According to 2012 data provided by the Texas Criminal Justice Coalition, 28 Fannin County children have been “securely detained” during pre-adjudication of their cases, but zero have been sent to secure facilities. In Red River County, fewer than five children have been adjudicated to secure placements, and only two have been committed to state secure facilities, according to TCJC.
Statewide, there were 802 new admissions to TJJD in the fiscal year 2017, the department reported. The top admitting counties included Harris, Tarrant, Bexar, Dallas, Cameron, Fort Bend, McLennan, Smith, Jefferson, Montgomery, Brazoria and Taylor. 92% of the admitted children were males.
According to the Houston Chronicle, about 850 children remain in the state’s five juvenile facilities. The number has been in decline over the past decade, Bruce said. However, this signifies that the children who are still locked up are some of the highest-needs cases in the system.
“The state keeps wanting to reduce their numbers to TJJD. In doing that, you kinda end up with the worst of the worst,” Bruce said.
The centers
If children from Lamar County are detained, they are typically sent to Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center in Denison, which has a contract with Lamar County, Bruce said. The center offers “military-style boot camp,” substance abuse services and sex offender counseling.
An offender’s stay ranges anywhere from 6 to 9 months, sometimes a year. They are then released on probation.
“The detention center is a 24-hour secure facility for the temporary detention of juveniles for law violations, pending juvenile court, placement in a residential facility or transport to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department,” the center’s website states. “The detention center contracts with juvenile probation departments as needed. The goal of the center is to provide a short-term safe and secure environment for the child and provide safety for the community.”
Bruce described the center as a rehabilitative boot camp, which contrasts with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities.
“TJJD, I hate to say it, but it’s basically prison,” he said. “It’s more reformatory than the adult side, I guess more rehabilitative. But once they go to TJJD, we’re not really involved.”
While many TJJD centers have closed over recent years, five remain: Evins in Edinburg, Gainesville, Giddings, McLennan County in Mart and Ron Jackson in Brownwood.
The cost
Treatment and placement for juveniles comes with a hefty price tag. The average cost to place a child in a place like Grayson County is $180 per day, Bruce said.
“Smaller counties like this, I may have $40,000 in the budget for placement. Well, that’s maybe good for one placement,” he said.
Texas has introduced a regionalization plan to help with cost. If a child meets felony requirements, the state will cover the tab, “which really helps us smaller to midsize counties,” Bruce said. His department also finds ways to get the most bang for its buck: 2018 was the first year that juvenile probation departments across the state were allowed to keep unspent state funds instead of returning them to state coffers.
“I placed a kid last year with those funds. It kinda helped counties like ours keep kids from going to TJJD,” he said. “It was the first time we kept money, and they hadn’t cut our budget somewhat in the past 10 years.”
But the price tag begins well before a child enters the system. Socio-economic factors also play a role in who gets what — and how.
“If you have great insurance and a well-paying job, and your child starts showing some avert behavior of some sort, that child is going to get better care, better counseling, because there’s money to pay for it,” Hundley said. “It comes down to funding and resources.”
The implications
Families are encouraged to participate in their children’s rehabilitation process through a “family treatment plan” or by phone, Bruce said.
“The ideal thing would be that all the kids from Lamar County would end up in Gainesville, down south (located west), so the parents could participate with their rehabilitation. Sometimes it doesn’t work out that way,” he said.
The probation office does cover gas costs for families visiting their children in detention centers. But once children are involved in TJJD, the office cannot help much, Bruce said.
The office also offers a placement diversion and family reunification program, created through Liberty Resources, where a representative works with families — specifically parents — to rehabilitate and reintegrate children into the home. The family program helps with gas and travel costs, including meal vouchers and a hotel, for families who visit their children in facilities. It also coaches parents on setting boundaries, maintaining structure in the home and appropriate supervision. There 10 slots available for grand total of $62,500, funded by the state for qualifying families.
Once children are released on probation, the office focuses on keeping them on the right track, Bruce said.
“It’s what I try and tell these kids. We’re not asking you to do anything you shouldn’t already be doing. If you don’t, there’s going to be a little bit more severe consequence,” he said. “Through the counseling and the classes, we try to provide that child and family with the tools they need to become productive citizens.”
The problems
TJJD ombudsman reports over recent years have cited persistent problems within the state system. Staff shortages, overworked case managers, extortion, harassment, assault, sexual misconduct — it all prevents effective rehabilitation, multiple reports have noted.
TJJD told the Texas Observer in a statement that agency administrators are “acutely aware of the challenges highlighted in the ombudsman’s reports.” It also acknowledged turnover — 41% for juvenile correctional officers in 2017 — remains “unacceptably high,” and TJJD employees routinely cited safety concerns, long hours and a disruptive work schedule as reasons for leaving. In 2017, the agency warned it lacked the funding to adequately hire and train staff, but said it’s offering recruitment and retention bonuses when possible.
“I think the staffing is a big problem,” Bruce said. “It definitely needs reform.”
On a local level, space for offenders continues to be an issue.
“We do not have a certified youth holding facility in Lamar County, and in Grayson County, we have a very limited number of beds,” Hundley said.
“And we can only send them when there’s an empty bed.”
Hundley said he also sees persistent problems in the state’s approach to mental health.
As of 2018, 44% of TJJD offenders have significant mental health needs and 65% have a history of abuse, neglect or family violence, according to reports from the Houston Chronicle.
“In the state of Texas, our mental health system doesn’t work. I’m sorry, someone will probably get mad at me for saying that, but it doesn’t work,” he said. “You have somebody who has behavioral problems and the fix is to send them in to Terrell for three days, put them on some sort of zonked-out medication, and put them back in the community. A lot of these folks don’t need short-term care, they need long-term care. And that comes down into juveniles.”
