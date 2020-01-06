Stafford, a Fort Bend city of about 20,000, did away with property taxes entirely 20 years ago. Lauded by some Republicans as a model for the rest of the state, local officials say not so fast — the concept wouldn’t work here.
When Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella sought to end the city’s reliance on municipal property taxes with a 100% local abatement, Stafford became the largest Texas city to abolish the revenue source, Texas Scorecard noted. In 2018, the city was lauded for its “innovative approach to fiscal management,” begging the question: Would the same idea work here?
Paris interim city manager Gene Anderson said eliminating property tax in Paris would not allow the city to function “as things exist now” without a replacement source of revenue.
“Even with a replacement revenue, if the replacement revenue source is not stable in nature, there could be problems,” Anderson said in an email. “For example, in a recession, sales taxes drop significantly. Also, if our sales tax rate was significantly higher than surrounding cities, we would drive people away from shopping here.”
Stafford is near a major city and off a major highway and gets a significant influx of commuters during the day. But even if Paris became a similar hub with increased traffic, Anderson remains skeptical.
“Traffic flow itself is no guarantee of increased revenue, though there should be some increase to go along with increased traffic,” he said. “There must be retail and other businesses in place so that people spend their money here as opposed to going to elsewhere.”
Sales taxes are also subject to economic influence, he said.
“The bond market recognizes the superiority of the property tax compared to the sales tax,” he said. “Interest rates on bonds backed by property taxes will always be lower than bonds backed by sales taxes. Property tax revenues represent a stable income source; sales tax revenues, not so much.”
The county and school district still levy property taxes in Stafford, and the city collects a 2% sales tax: 1.5% to the city and .5% to the Stafford Economic Development Corp. Financial reports show sales and use taxes make up about 58% of the city’s revenue, with service charges at 27% of revenue.
Jerry Patton, chief appraiser for Lamar County, said service charges and fees are just “dressed up taxes.”
“No city can provide services that we are accustomed to having without revenue,” he said in an email. “I can’t envision my contribution being any less just because we change the name from property taxes to use taxes and service charges — $51.08 per month to make sure the fire and police departments show up when I need them, to have water to drink and to have a city that is trying to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.