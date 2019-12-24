Paris ISD parents will recognize Althea Dixon as one of the school district’s top officials, but before she was an assistant superintendent here, she was an Oklahoma State University Cowgirl dedicated to shooting hoops and helping her team reach the NCAA Tournament.
Her work on the court in the late 1980s and 1990s did not go unnoticed, and now it’s earned her an honor of a lifetime — she’s among the top 15 Cowgirls of all time.
The distinction comes as two media members, Larry Reese and Kevin Gunn, who covered her games both placed her in the top 15 of their top 30 list of OSU women basketball players. The honor was a shock, Dixon said.
“Larry had me in his top 15 and Kevin had me in his top 10. I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ it was a shock and an honor since there have been so many great athletes there,” she said. “Kevin was our radio announcer, who traveled around with us and announced our games on the radio. Larry was the person who was the announcer at our games. They’ve seen a lot of athletes, so when I saw this on Facebook I was wondering who they chose. I was shocked to see myself on both of their lists.”
Dixon and her teammates are OSU trailblazers, achieving several firsts for the school in their run. The experience is something Dixon still treasures today.
“In my four years there, we were the first group to make it to the final 16 in the national tournament in school history, which was special in catapulting the program,” she said. “There have been teams since then to reach the final 16 and even one girl in the WNBA, but being the start of that is something that is still special.”
Dixon grew up in Oklahoma and played high school ball in Grant, where she was recognized by basketball legend Bill Self, then OSU men’s head basketball coach.
“After (the recruiter) saw me, he went back and told the OSU women’s basketball coaches, ‘You guys need to come see this girl play,’” Dixon said. “The man that passed that message along was Bill Self, and that’s when the women’s coaches started to come watch me play.
“My high school team went 30-2 my senior year, and we lost to the same team twice for the right to go to state. Not the fondest memory, but I got a lot of recognition for it and our team had a great season that year.”
Dixon had a solid high school career, but a championship eluded her — until the collegiate level.
“When I got to OSU, I had never won a championship and wanted to win one so bad,” she said. “We had a good team my junior year. We won the conference tournament that year, we got to go to the NCAA Tournament and we did well there.
“I remember the first night of the conference tournament we played Colorado, and I had a horrible shooting night, but that was probably my favorite game. The game was on the line and I made a game-winning 3. The next night, we played OU and I scored 36 points. We beat them to go to the championship, and beat Kansas 66-65 to win the championship.
“I ended up getting the MVP of that tournament, and it was the first time OSU had won the Big 8 Tournament.”
Just as richly as she remembers the accolades, she also remembers the bonds she made with her sister players — bonds that hold to this day.
“I love keeping the friendships I’ve made,” Dixon said. “We keep up with what each other is doing, have gone to and been in each others’ weddings and we usually meet up every year. These are friendships for a lifetime.”
Dixon’s success on the court was never a given. It was something she worked hard for, and the effort paid off. She hopes she’s set an example for other young girls to see to know their dreams are just as achievable as her own.
“I set records in high school, made all-state teams and scored 50 points in an all-star game, but I was a little fish going into a big pond when I went to OSU,” she said. “I hardly got to play as a freshman going from hardly coming off the floor to hardly getting on the floor. My assistant coach told me every year that I needed to go home during the summer after my freshman year and work really hard because they were looking at people that could come right in and replace me.
“I weighed my options, but I told myself I’m not a quitter. I went home over the summer, got a job, and went to the park and played against the boys all summer Monday through Saturday. I started the next three years even though my coach kept telling me to work hard. I used it as a motivator.
“If there is something I could tell young girls, it’s that if you’ve got dreams and aspirations, it’s not going to be easy, but you have to work hard. Don’t give up and don’t quit too soon. Sometimes, you have to take the hard route and you have to prove yourself. That’s how life is, and that’s how I was able to start for three years.”
