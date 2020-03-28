After more than a year with only a minor leak or two, Shawntel Golden is back in major leak mode.
“My office ceiling has suffered significant damage,” the district clerk said Friday from her top floor office at the Lamar County Courthouse.
“I’ve had to cover things up and put trash cans all over the place,” Golden said from the northeast corner office. “Water just poured in.”
For more than a decade, courthouse offices, particularly on the fourth floor, have suffered from leaks thought to be coming from above while offices below have suffered from leaks, mainly from around windows, and from the inside from the heat and air system.
In fact, water infiltration has been problematic since county officials occupied the newly refurbished courthouse in 2005 after the Texas Historical Commission and Lamar County spent roughly $9 million to refurbish the circa 2017 historical building.
Commissioners spent $200,000 for a new roof in 2012, which fixed most of the leakage. The court, however, has since been plagued by an elusive number of leaks.
A $632,000 matching grant from the Texas Historical Commission allowed repairs to exterior mortar joints, broken seals in terracotta and a roof parapet.
For more than a year, the courthouse remained mostly dry except for the occasional leak in Golden’s office.
Then the deluge came.
“Kevin Anderson and I examined the roof last week and found a broken spot in the parapet, commissioner Ronnie Bass said. “Kevin fixed it, and I don’t think it leaked much after that.
Bass expressed concern about a lightning strike that hit the northeast corner of the courthouse in May 2018.
“There are pieces of rock all over the roof, and we may be experiencing repercussions of that lighting,” Bass said.
A history of Courthouse Leaks
From The Paris News files
July 17, 2010
“We have rain coming through the walls and windows, we have water coming through the roof, and we have an air conditioning problem of negative pressure sucking water through the walls.”...County Judge Chuck Superville.
August 2011
Commissioners’ Court approves half a million dollars for courthouse repairs.
January 2012
Commissioners’ Court approves $210,000 for roof replacement.
May 2012
Courthouse leaks remain after roof installation; work focuses on roof drains.
August 2012
Water tests on roof reveal no leaks.
January 2013
District Clerk's Office reports extensive leaks; consultant believes water coming through exterior walls.
April 2013
After recent rains, consultant reports only
one leak remains in District Clerk’s Office.
October 2013
Leak continues in District Clerk’s Office after heavy rainfall.
January 2014
County learns of a matching grant for courthouse repairs with Texas Historical Commission. Contracts with ArchiTexas, the same company used in the 2002 courthouse restoration, to find leaks and help with the grant application.
May 2014
Texas Historical Commission awards the county a $632,000 matching grant upon recommendation by ArchiTexas.
July 2016
Commissioners contract with Bradley Archer of Paris as a consultant to work with ArchiTexas on courthouse water infiltration problems.
April 2017
After months of inspections and engineering work, Texas Historical Commission authorizes work to begin on outside walls, repairing mortar joints and broken seals in terracotta.
November 2017
The parapet around the top of the courthouse is believed to be source of leaks. Crews begin repairs to roof and continue exterior repairs.
February 2018
Leaks on the fourth floor have been isolated with minor fixes after parapet repair, according to Brad Archer. After past couple of hard rains, no leaks at all, he said.
May 2018
Courthouse suffers a significant lighting strike.
September 2018
After months of observation, the courthouse is thought to be free of leaks and work begins to restore interior damage.
