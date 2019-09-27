DETROIT — Through most of Lamar and Red River counties, the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to widen highways to four lanes has been met with excitement. For some officials in Detroit, however, the plans raise some concerns.
One of the key concerns among city officials is the fact Highway 82 East runs directly through Detroit’s downtown, and they worry widening the highway would remove parking opportunities and negatively impact local businesses.
“If they limit Front Street access and access to parking, it would definitely have an impact and hurt local businesses,” Mayor Kenny Snodgrass said. “I’m not sure just how significant it will be, but it will make it harder for them.”
If widening does result in the loss of parking spaces, Snodgrass said the city would need to find land to designate as a parking area for downtown, which would be costly and challenging.
“The only place that comes to mind (that could work for designated parking) is the area near the library,” he said. “But that’d be extra cost, and it’s not ideal.”
Another concern Snodgrass had is potential safety risks for Detroit Elementary School, which sits directly on the highway.
“That’s an area with kids getting dropped off, and running around, and I’m worried about that,” Snodgrass said.
Though widening Highway 82 through Detroit would put the school against four lanes of traffic, TxDOT district public information officer Tim McAlavy said the school zone speed limit restrictions would still be in place, mitigating some of the safety concerns involved.
City secretary Tami Nix also worried about the impact it could have on the town’s recreation, such as the walking trail running through downtown.
“I’m all for widening the highway, and I understand why so many people are in favor of it, but when it runs right through the middle of a small town, it’s going to create issues,” Nix said. “I cannot imagine four lanes working well here.”
Snodgrass also worries that an alternative to address their concerns could prove just as damaging to Detroit.
“Sometimes, to address stuff like this, they’ll make a loop around the city,” Snodgrass said. “To me, that’s not a good solution either because then that basically gets rid of all of the traffic into Detroit because everyone would just take the quicker way around the city.”
However, their concerns are not shared by officials in similarly situated cities. Highway 82 also runs directly through Blossom’s downtown streets. However, Blossom Mayor Charlotte Burge said she isn’t worried about negative effects of the future widening.
To Burge, the greater traffic flow into the city outweighs the costs of potentially diminished parking spots, she said.
Snodgrass isn’t sure what exactly TxDOT’s plans are to address his concerns, but he said he plans on meeting with TxDOT officials in early October to discuss the issues.
McAlavy also said TxDOT plans to host more public meetings where people can voice opinions and see proposed plans.
“I don’t know all they have in mind, and I’m not really sure what some good compromises would be, but I hope we can work together and figure this stuff out,” Snodgrass said.
