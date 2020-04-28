The Lamar County Commissioners' Court on Monday extended its Rules and Guidelines Governing the Management of the Covid-19 Outbreak through May 11. County Judge Brandon Bell later clarified the policy affects employees only, not the countywide declaration that largely followed Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide executive order, which expires Thursday.
In late March, Bell and Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass moved to limit access to the Lamar County Courthouse to one door. The judge said county offices have limited access to make sure there are no more than 10 people in a room as required by state, city and county mandates.
“If possible, we are asking people to call ahead before coming to the courthouse,” Bell said at the time. “Or, the deputy can assist in communication with the different offices.”
In discussing the reopening of Texas businesses, Abbott on Monday did not specifically address local government offices, which have generally abided by the same restrictions.
In other business, commissioners declared May 10-16 as National Police Week and May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
“Whereas the Lamar County Commissioners Court salutes the men and women who do the difficult, dangerous and often thankless work of safeguarding our community...and whereas we mourn the fallen. Let us also remember how they live; with unflinching commitment they defend our schools and businesses, they guard our neighborhoods, patrol our streets and keep us safe,” Bell said.
Cass delivered a statement to the commissioners in support of this declaration.
“I want to thank the court for recognizing this week and delivering this proclamation,” he said.
The week will be celebrated in honor of those who’ve died in the line of duty.
“We want to recognize and pay tribute to our fallen heroes. In Lamar County, we have 12 that we will recognize,” Cass said.
Commissioners thanked the peace officers who help keep the county safe during times of disaster, such as during the severe thunderstorms that occurred last week.
“There were law enforcement officers scanning the area for us and found the damage we had in precinct three really fast so we could try to go over there and give them some help. Law enforcement officers are on the front lines with us and we appreciate that every day,” Commissioner Ronnie Bass said.
“I just want to thank you for all that you do and especially thank you for the night we had the tornado. Your staff was out there, walking around with chainsaw tractors and man, it was unbelievable the amount of support we had from all of your law enforcement people,” Commissioner Lonnie Layton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.