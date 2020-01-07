Testimony in the Jason Gordon Grant Castor indecency with a child trial is to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in 6th District Court at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
An eight-woman, four-man jury is to hear the case before presiding District Judge Wes Tidwell.
The 39-year-old Paris resident is charged with a third degree felony of indecency with a child by exposure, according to court records.
He remains free on a $20,000 bond.
The defendant was arrested in May 2019 by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and released on bond in November, according to Lamar County Jail records. Castor was indicted June 13, 2019.
Castor is represented by court-appointed attorney Nick Stallings of Paris.The case is prosecuted by Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.