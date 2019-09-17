A case of online solicitation of a minor goes to trial Thursday in Sixth District Court after jury selection Wednesday.
Dustin Judd Lamb, 44, of Paris, faces the third degree felony online solicitation charge as the result of an alleged incident dating to May 2018, according to Lamar County court records.
Testimony is to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell in the District Courtroom at Lamar County Courthouse, 116 N. Main St.
Lamb was arrested by a Reno police officer June 8, 2018, and released the same day from the Lamar County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
A Lamar County grand jury indicted him Aug. 16, 2018.
Lamb is represented by Paris defense attorney James Rodgers of Moore Law Firm. Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doto is to present the state’s case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.