Grover Allen Glatfelter, 58, of Paris, goes on trial Thursday in Sixth District Court for the alleged aggravated assault of a city worker with a deadly weapon in August 2018.
He was arrested Sept. 1, 2018, at his home in the 1300 block of 6th Street SE on the allegation that he threw a metal object at a city worker the day before, according to police reports.
Glatfelter, who served briefly on the Paris Historical Commission in 2015 before being removed, faces a second degree felony assault charge, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
He was indicted Sept. 13, 2018, after being arrested earlier in the month. Glatfelter remains in Lamar County Jail on a $100,000 bond since his arrest, according to records.
Testimony is to begin at 9 a.m. in the second-floor district courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 109 N. Main St., with Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake representing the state and Clarksville attorney Dan Meehan representing the defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.