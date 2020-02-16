Justiss Elementary School’s math instructional coach has a new job after 11 years: public relations.
Melanie Meredith has spent 24 years with Paris ISD, starting out as a fourth-grade math teacher before taking on the instructional coach role. And it’s a role she’ll hold onto while learning her new job duties, she said.
“You don’t want to leave my spot empty,” Meredith said, adding that she’ll continue to help get students prepared to the take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test.
As far as her background with public relations goes, Meredith has covered sports and other aspects of the district for years, and she’s been a freelance photojournalist with The Paris News. She intends to continue to foster relationships with local media to promote the activities that’s happening on Paris ISD campuses.
Meredith was named to the public information officer role Monday after a unanimous vote by the Paris ISD Board of Trustees. Gary Preston, one of the district’s assistant superintendents, called that night to inform her of the board’s choice.
The spot opened up in December when former public information officer Jeanne Kraft retired from the role. Kraft had served the district in that capacity for 12 years.
Meredith hopes to build on the reputation of the school district Kraft left behind.
“Jeanne most definitely did an amazing job promoting our district,” Meredith said. “I would like to ... allow some of our students to be able to do some of the things like, maybe take some pictures and do the write ups that we send to y’all because we have we have a very strong foundation, especially at our high school with our media department, our photography. I mean, Jennifer Cook and her kids have just done an amazing job here recently, and now I think we need to take advantage of that.”
Meredith is the daughter of two educators, with her father having served North Lamar ISD as an assistant principal, and her having been a business teacher at North Lamar.
Her husband is Wesley Meredith, owner of Wesley Meredith Painting, and the couple will celebrate 24 years of marriage on June 22. They have two children, Jordan Meredith, 22, a 2015 Paris High graduate who earned a business degree in 2019 from the University of Oklahoma; and Justin Meredith, 18, who graduated Paris High in 2019 and is attending Paris Junior College for an HVAC certificate.
“Melanie Meredith has a deep passion for PISD and our students and brings a wealth of experience to this position. We look forward to having Melanie take our public information officer position to the next level and spotlighting all the wonderful things that are happening on every PISD campus,” Superintendent Paul Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.