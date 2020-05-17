The Deport city council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss actions regarding the Texas Community Development Block Grant opportunities for downtown revitalization, infrastructure, fire service and a Coronavirus Relief Grant.
There will also be discussion regarding the City of Deport bank accounts with Guaranty Bank and Trust.
The removal of ex-mayor pro tem Rebecca Crawford and adding assistant secretary Sunny Whitney and current mayor pro tem Craig Folse is also on the agenda.
The meeting will be held at the Deport Community Center at 6:30 p.m.
