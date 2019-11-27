Cattlemen’s Livestock Sale Barn had its largest sale of the year Tuesday, breaking a company record at 4,500 head of cattle. The company’s previous all-time high was 3,800.
Owner Laurie Mallicote said the company was happy to have so many quality options to offer to customers.
“We want everybody to be happy and get some good cattle,” Mallicote said. “They do a good job for them during the year, they sell them and put them in the feed yard — the quality makes a difference here.”
Cattlemen’s Livestock Commission Co. was founded in 1951 and has been locally owned and operated by Charles and Laurie Mallicote since 1991, according to the website. The company offers auction services for buyers and sellers in northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. In addition to weekly sales, Cattlemen’s Livestock holds special sales throughout the year, including yearling and replacement cow and bull sales.
The company’s fall sale is the largest, Mallicote said. Most people have calves to sell in the fall, but the sale features different groups and a variety of areas, she said. The stock are all weaned, vaccinated premium cattle, offering plenty of options for customers.
“Many of our customers are repeat customers,” Mallicote said.
“They are local, and we also have people who come in from out of town every year to buy. We want to provide the best for them.”
Cattle are grouped by uniform lots, sex, color and size, so customers know exactly what they are looking for and what they can get, she said.
“If they want a young, lightweight calf, then we have groups of those; if they want larger cattle, we group those,” she said. “Just every class and size available, then we’ve got it.”
Mallicote said the market for livestock has been down this year due to the trade war, amidst an enduring decline in general agriculture.
The 2017 Census of Agriculture, released April 2019, confirms this. The study shows a sweeping drop in the number of farms in the United States: land declined from 914,527,657 acres in 2012 to 900,217,576 acres in 2017, while the number of “primary producers” decreased from 2,109,303 in 2012 to 2,042,220 in 2017.
Despite fluctuations in the industry, ranchers and producers are holding steady now, Mallicote said.
The Cattleman show offers a way for farmers and ranchers to take home a little extra in their pockets for the feeding and raising work they’ve done, she said.
“We’ve got some excellent quality here,” Mallicote said. “We’re thankful for all the good customers in here today, and it’s really an excellent quality sale pretty straight through.”
