Superintendents Todd Morrison and Tommy Chalaire aren’t going anywhere soon. Honey Grove and Chisum ISDs have approved their superintendents’ contracts until 2023, following annual audits and evaluations.
Chalaire said his annual evaluation went well. His salary was previously set at $151,874.65 per year, Texas Education Agency financial reports stated. The contract was included in the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas package, disbursed at a school board meeting in November.
Chisum went over its annual audit in December, but this year’s presentation had a unique twist. Accountant Johnna McNeal said the district’s audit was “very unusual” due to its earlier consolidation with Roxton ISD. The reports reflected the districts’ assets as two separate entities, as well as one district post-merger. While the audit was unique, Chisum received a clean review, and McNeal commended the district’s fund balances, budget practices and internal controls.
At its January meeting, the Chisum board also went over its academic performance report; violent incident report; the annual discipline summary and high school graduate information.
Morrison, superintendent at Honey Grove, said the district was in “great financial shape” following its annual audit, which was clean. A Greenville-based accountant presents the audit to the board every year, he said. Morrison’s contract was extended until 2023 and he also received a 3% raise. His calculated full FTE pay was $111,241 for 2018-19, according to TEA reports.
At its January meeting, Honey Grove’s Board of Trustees also approved a bid from Hickman Welding for construction of an add-on to the agriculture barn, and 2.05% interest on a 12-month certificate of deposit of $1,566,545.64 with Fannin Bank.
Curious to see what your district superintendent makes? TEA offers an online tool where users can search their district by name, number, county or region. Visit Texas Education Agency —Superintendent Salary Reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.