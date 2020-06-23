Friday night the Paris Optimist Club awarded seven scholarships to graduating seniors.
Beau Rember, Josh Willoughby, Caedon Davis, James Miller, Reese Mobley, Zack Nation and Cooper Rast, who all participated in Paris Optimist Baseball in their younger years, each received a scholarship in the amount of $500.
The Ed Thomas Scholarship was created in 1994 by the Thomas family to recognize outstanding seniors who played baseball and will be attending Paris Junior College. The Thomas scholarship went to Rember, who graduated North Lamar High School and will be attending Paris Junior College for a degree in agricultural science and business, and Willoughby, who graduated from Paris High School and will be majoring in business or kinesiology.
The Paris Optimist Foundation, which is part of the Paris Optimist Club, started giving out scholarships last year, and this year, through a stronger fund-raising process, was able to increase the number of scholarships from three to five, according to Sabre Vaughn.
Davis graduated from Paris High School and will pursue a degree in athletic training and plans on becoming an orthopedic surgeon at Angelo State University. Miller graduated from Paris and plans on getting an engineering degree from Texas A&M. Mobley graduated from North Lamar, and he plans on an agricultural engineering degree from A&M. Nation graduated from Paris and plans on a degree in chemical engineering from A&M. Rast graduated from North Lamar and plans on a civil engineering degree from A&M.
The recipients were also given a stainless steel mug with Paris Optimists stamped on the front on the field before the next generation of Paris Optimist Baseball players went on to play their game.
Bill Sanders, the Paris Optimist baseball chair and Optimist foundation chair, and Angela Rember, the president of the Paris Optimist board, handed out the scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.