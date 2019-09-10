HONEY GROVE — Residents could see as much as 3.7% residential and 2.3% commercial energy rate increases going to affect Oct. 1, said Atmos Energy spokesperson Beth Dattomo.
Dattomo, who spoke at the Honey Grove City Council meeting Monday night, said the town belonged to a coalition and had been negotiating price options with Atmos for an extended period of time.
“It’s been months, I know, so you’ve waited over a year to get back,” she said. “And they’ve discussed that, and now the new customer charge will be $205.”
Councilor Brian Owen was visibly irritated.
“And if we decline this — because they’re making $6 billion profit a year and we don’t understand why they’re having to increase our rates — what is the ramifications of that?” he asked.
Dattomo said the town could risk a pricey legal battle by leaving the coalition, or it could accept the new price. The rate increase is due to infrastructure improvements, she said. Over the next three years, Atmos will be working corporately to increase pressure lines and putting in about $10 billion to remove steel lines and put polylines in, to put more crews out in the area and prevent outages, she said.
Owen was still frustrated.
“What it represents is a monopoly. We don’t have any choice but to do what they tell us to do,” Owen told the council. “Let’s just call it what it is. I’d be interested to see what all we’ll be getting for that, besides just a rate increase.”
Dattomo agreed, saying that was a fair question, adding she could provide further information to the council by today. As the area’s public affairs director, she said she has seen increases across the area, not just in Honey Grove.
The rate increase announcement came during a meeting in which Owen said the city needed to tighten its belt financially.
“I just want it to be known we’ve got to tighten our belts everywhere we can. We just can’t keep spending, spending, spending,” he said earlier that evening, referring to a grant application for new police department equipment for the next fiscal year.
In addition to speaking with Dattomo, the council passed its new $2 million budget for the year and tax rate of 0.80 cents per $100 valuation, the same rate as last year. The overall budget includes about a $37,000 increase due to property value increases, city secretary Jaci Garner said.
“The revenue has been raised from the new property that’s been added to the town for this year,” Garner said. “Additional funds will be used for city improvements.”
The council also approved the submission of a grant for new police radios, scheduled for the next fiscal year; and heard a report from Utilities Director Billy Stephens, who proposed paying for a new golf cart for hauling water from funds raised by clearing town junk.
