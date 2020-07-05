Construction continues on the new American SpiralWeld Pipe facility as the first major industry built in Paris from the ground up in more than 30 years targets a production start after the first of the year.
“We are in the process of finalizing everything from rail to final land transfers,” Timothy Hernandez, chairman of the Paris Economic Development Corp., said Friday.
The completion of the Kiamichi rail spur into the 140-acre plant site off NW Loop 286 in the Paris Industrial Park is scheduled for September, and HWH Group is on track for a December completion, Hernandez said.
“I think they are going to start hiring workers in September or October,” Hernandez said, noting that Paris native Casey Johnson has been named plant manager.
After almost a year in negotiations with PEDC and the City of Paris, in October 2018 American SpiralWeld announced plans to locate a plant here, invest between $70 million and $90 million in pipe-making technology and initially staff the plant with 670 employees with an annual payroll estimated at $3 million.
Paris officially welcomed the new company at a December 2018 ground-breaking ceremony with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in attendance.
