Restaurants, retailers and malls opened their doors Friday under the first phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to restart the state’s economy after mostly shutting it down during the coronavirus pandemic. Although those businesses were limited to 25% occupancy, other businesses, like gyms and salons, weren’t allowed to reopen, and owners are standing by hoping they can during Phase 2, tentatively set to begin May 18.
For Ryan Crawford, owner of Warriors Legacy Martial Arts in Paris, the uncertainty has been agonizing.
“When they tell us that they don’t know when we’re going to be able to open, there’s no hope,” Crawford said. “You’ve got to be able to give people hope.”
Crawford is frustrated that his martial arts studio is not considered an “essential” business. In an effort to get his voice heard, he sent an appeal to Abbott online, by mail and over social media, and he drew a comparison between martial arts studios and gun and ammo stores. He has yet to receive a response, but said he’s hoping the post gains enough traction through likes and shares on Facebook to generate a response from Abbott.
“As you have seen fit to defend our Second Amendment rights and kept gun shops open I would remind you that guns are not a person’s only form of defense and that is where my kind of business comes in,” Crawford wrote. “By keeping martial arts studios entirely closed you are encroaching on our God given right to defend ourselves and advance our ability to defend those we love in times when a firearm is not readily available.”
Like other business owners, Crawford sees the classifications of “essential” and “nonessential” businesses as arbitrarily assigned by the state government.
“Who are you to tell me whether my business is essential? Who are you to tell me what I can and cannot own?” Crawford said. “You are entitled to your opinion, but it does not necessarily make your opinion fact.”
Massage therapist Ross Legate is facing similar frustrations as his business, Red Roof Spa, has been closed down along with other “nonessential” businesses, for weeks. He said there’s a lack of understanding coming from the state government, as they don’t realize the need for his work in the community.
“For them to deem my industry as not essential — I just don’t understand that,” Legate said. “So many people that I see are not (coming in as a) luxury. It is actually a necessity for some people because either they’re not insured, they can’t get medical coverage or they’re allergic to medications. There may be other underlying medical conditions that prevent them from taking certain medications that help them with pain management. And that’s where I come in.”
Legate said that not only is it difficult to know many of his patients are in pain right now, but he finds it particularly frustrating that his business is deemed a risk because of the high degree of safety protocol he already follows. In accordance with industry standards, he has always uses freshly washed towels for each client and sanitizes all equipment before it’s used, so he said he already knows how to combat cross contamination between clients.
Unlike Legate, who can’t see clients at all, Crawford has been able to keep his students engaged and generate some income by hosting classes over the video chatting app Zoom, but he said the lessons are nowhere near as personal or effective as in-person instruction. He’s looking forward to May 18 and hoping that the number of infections in Texas plateaus or declines so he’ll be able to welcome students and instructors back to his studio. For him, it feels like the state government doesn’t trust people who own businesses like his to follow safe protocol, and he wishes officials would understand that if he could be open, he would be taking the utmost precautions.
“One thing I would kind of like to see come out of this is a little more trust in the American people…” Crawford said. “It became illegal for me to have a life. It literally became illegal for me to have a livelihood, and that’s not right.”
