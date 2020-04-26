Midway now has a small, free store for those in need.
With help from her father, Lannie Farris has put up a mini food pantry at the Midway Volunteer Fire Department building, southwest of Paris.
“We had just seen some on Facebook and social media,” Lannie’s mom Lorrie Sanders Farris said. “So she had a screenshot and came to her dad, Chris, and asked if that was something he could help her with.”
The Chisum ISD junior wanted to do something to help right now while school is out, Lorrie Farris said.
“She’s really active in FFA and Beta, and they’re both programs that promote community involvement and things like that,” she said.
Lannie’s father owns Cutting Edge Glass and Mirror in Paris, and with a trip to Home Depot and some cut glass from the shop, the pair built and painted the hanging food pantry in a matter of days.
The family lives out in Midway and decided to place it at the Midway Volunteer Fire Department building.
“We live a mile south of the fire department,” Lorrie Farris said, “and it’s the only thing that’s centrally located. There’s an awning there, and we thought that would be a good place.”
Though the mini food pantry is available for those who don’t have enough, Lorrie Farris said it also could be used for anyone in need of pantry staples without having to run all the way back to Paris.
“Since we’re so far out, she wasn’t 100% sure anybody in the community might need it, but it’s also a good idea to borrow something from it,” Lorrie Farris said. “They can borrow something and later in the week, after a trip to the grocery store, replace it.”
It was also the family’s first time using Instacart to fill the little pantry, she said. After it was installed, Lorrie Farris posted it to her Facebook and to the Midway community’s own Facebook page so other residents would be aware of the pantry.
“Lannie Farris has been wanting to make one of these for the community and talked her daddy into building a cabinet,” the post said. “If you know anyone needing some food in our community, please share this with them. Also, we live so far out it can be used to grab something in an emergency and replaced after you shop. Feel free to leave some things in there if you have extra to spare. #bettertogether #bethechangeyouwanttoseeinthisworld.”
A similar box has been placed on Faucett Drive in Blossom, although the creator of the Blossom box remains anonymous.
