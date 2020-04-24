Even with Texas slowly opening back up for businesses, some summer staples will be affected, including the Paris Farmers and Artisans Market, according to Main Street Director Cheri Bedford.
“We were pleased to be able to open at all, with several markets across the state having closed until further notice,” she said. “We did some research with information given to us by the Texas Department of Agriculture and came up with guidelines for opening Paris Farmers Market. It was not easy.”
Farmers markets are considered essential businesses, sitting at the crossroads of agriculture and foodstuffs, and Bedford said the city is monitoring the coronavirus pandemic closely for changes.
“Paris Farmers Market has no higher priority than the safety of our shoppers and vendors,” she said. “Keeping wellness of our community in mind and providing healthy food, while ensuring the survival of our local farms and small businesses is extremely important. Rest assured, we are monitoring this with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)/local public health guidance and the City of Paris, and are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all shoppers.”
While this year’s farmer’s market won’t feature items outside of food or household use, i.e. soaps and personal care, that doesn’t mean those items won’t be sold, she said.
“We have put it on hold until the current health crisis subsides, and we’re given a green light to do more,” Bedford said. “We had a few vendors sign up who sold photography, jewelry, birdhouses, wood crafts, etc. We are planning on promoting them on our Facebook page. We are compiling a list of all the vendors and what they sell with their contact information.”
That information will be available at marketsqaureparistexas.com, so patrons can still purchase their favorite candle or a new art piece for their home.
The city hopes these measures will only be temporary, Bedford said.
“Hopefully it won’t be long before things can be back to normal,” she said. “This has been such a difficult time for everyone.”
Also, the Paris and Lamar County Health District has a new rule for meat sold at the market.
“This year, we have had a new requirement from the Paris and Lamar County Health District asking those who sell beef to get a permit from them,” Bedford said. “Interested vendors can go to our website to find information on the market and how to become a vendor.”
The first day of the market, May 2, will include giveaways, she said.
“On a positive note there are some city employees here at the City Hall Annex who are volunteering to make face masks for the farmers market patrons,” Bedford said. “We will give them out on opening day while supplies last.”
Other new rules for this year’s market include:
Reduced hours: the market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, and patrons who arrive before 9 a.m. will not be allowed to shop;
Vendors will be spread out to every other table to help with social distancing;
Patrons are strongly encouraged to leave children at home;
The city has set it up so there will be only one place where people can enter and exit;
The picnic tables will be closed until further notice, so no food can be consumed on the premises, however, some vendors will have food available for takeout, Bedford said;
Hand sanitizer stations will be at the entry/exit point, and patrons are strongly encouraged to use them; and
A map of the market will be available on social media to help make shopping more efficient.
Customers at the market are also asked to take the following precautions:
Follow CDC guidelines for hand washing, wearing a face mask and gloves, etc;
Shop with your eyes, do not touch any merchandise you don’t intend to purchase;
Send only one family member please;
Limit your time at the market, take only what you need and move out;
No socializing, use the market strictly for transactions;
Do not come if you are sick; and
Bring your own bags if possible.
Vendors at the market will be taking the following precautions:
Use sanitizer between each sale or use gloves;
Limit amount of vendors present in a stall;
Stay socially distanced from patrons as much as possible;
Encourage transactions to be completed quickly; and
All food for immediate consumption will be packaged for takeout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.