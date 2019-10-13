The Clarksville City Council will consider amending sections of its ordinances to adjust water and sewer rates, providing for severability, when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clarksville City Hall, 800 West Main St.
Also on the agenda, the council will host public hearings to determine what to do with several unsafe and uninhabitable houses throughout the city. Properties to be discussed include two lots on North Clark Street, 1200 S. Pecan St., 1603 W. Broadway Ave., and 606 S. Pecan St.
The council is scheduled to enter into executive session to discuss legal matters.
