RENO — The city took the next step towards seeing much needed drainage repairs along Old Clarksville Road when the Reno Streets Commission on Tuesday approved a bid for the work.
The board voted without dissent to approve a bid from Anchor Contracting in the amount of $15,000 to perform drainage work on a little more than a mile of road, public works director Jerry Reavis said.
“They do good work, and this is work that needs to be done,” Reavis said after the meeting.
The work needed includes filling potholes and deep washboard ruts in the road that makes driving along it difficult, Reavis said.
Work is expected to begin in the coming weeks, after the board’s recommendation is officially approved by the Reno City Council at its next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 9, committee member David Brooks said.
Once the drainage repairs are complete, Brooks said the committee will then begin the work of doing repairs to the road, including repaving.
“We’d like to get that started in the spring, but we need to finish this before we can look at that,” he said.
Brooks said the project could prove to be costly for the city, and asked Reavis if he’d had the chance to meet with the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court and ask for financial assistance. Reavis replied that he hasn’t had time yet, but plans on meeting with them in the near future.
“I think there’s a good chance we can get some kind of help or something,” Reavis said. “Where we’re at, a lot of that section (of Old Clarksville Road) is county.”
