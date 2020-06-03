Paris Economic Development Corp. could name a new executive director as early as next week.
Directors are to interview seven finalists beginning at 4 p.m. today in closed door meetings in Paris City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The economic corporation has been without a director since the board fired Michael Paris in late January, offering no explanation other than a desire “to move in another direction.” At a May 19 meeting, directors then settled litigation with Paris for an undisclosed amount.
Plans call for interviews of two candidates today, Thursday and Friday with a seventh interview to take place by video conference, according to board chairman Timothy Hernandez.
“We have some really good candidates and hopefully we can narrow it down to two and then decide on the next executive director at a meeting next week,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez praised the work of executive search team, The Pace Group, for bringing “very qualified candidates for us to consider.”
