There have been nearly 135,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the city of New York, compared to just 12 cases in the whole of Lamar County. So what could make anyone from here want to travel to this country’s front line of pandemic infection? Carri Hogue has an answer.
“My God wired me with a sense of adventure,” the Paris resident said. “He also has molded and continues to mold my heart to act with compassion and love for those in need. Years ago, a friend of mine helped me to see that disaster relief work was a calling on my life. I began searching for organizations that combined disaster relief along with medical components. I learned about Samaritan’s Purse and loved what they stood for and how they put hands and feet into action on the front lines in times of tragedy cases.”
Hogue, the daughter of Gordon and Gale Hogue of Paris, has been a physical therapist for 20 years. She began working with Samaritan’s Purse in August 2018, serving as a medical information officer for the group’s Disaster Assistance Response Team. Her first assignment was in late 2019 when the team was sent to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.
Last month, as the SARS-CoV-2 virus descended on the nation’s largest city, overwhelming its medical infrastructure, Samaritan’s Purse sent more than 100 people to New York City to set up a 68-bed field hospital on the East Meadow of Central Park.
“I arrived here on March 30,” Hogue said. “This hospital includes an ICU, a step-down unit, and several wards, all of which are treating patients that are positive for Covid-19. We are providing added capacity to the Mount Sinai Health System.”
Samaritan’s Purse was founded in 1970 by evangelist and journalist Bob Pierce to provide medical care and emergency relief in countries in crisis and was inspired by the parable of the Good Samaritan in the Book of Luke in the Bible.
“SP DART typically occurs overseas in third world countries where health care is sparse or where the health care has been greatly affected or wiped out due to a disaster,” said Hogue, in an email from New York City. “This deployment to NYC is very unique as an emergency field hospital has never deployed stateside. The reason is our health care system may be overwhelmed in one area of a disaster but the neighboring areas are able to take up the slack. With Covid-19, it has affected our entire world. There was a great need in New York City, and Samaritan’s Purse is grateful to be able to help meet the need and bring added capacity.”
Hogue said her initial NYC deployment was set to end Monday, but she has been asked to extend her service through the second weekend of May. She will be in quarantine for two weeks after she leaves. She credits her family, friends and her church and pastor in Lamar County with supporting her in her participation in Samaritan’s Purse.
“We are so proud of her,” her father said. “She had the calling to go, but we are worried about her health. We text a lot and have talked with her several times on Facetime.”
“The work hours are long, with 12 or more hours a day, seven days a week, and it can take a toll on your mind, body and heart,” Carrie Hogue said. “We have a great team that looks out for one another, making sure we are eating and resting. I believe it is the prayers of many that keep my feet moving each day — to show others that they matter and there is hope in Jesus.”
When home, Hogue works at Hensley Physical Therapy in Paris. Along with her parents, she has two siblings — one who lives in Paris; one in McKinney — and two adult daughters, one of whom is in the U.S. Navy and the other enrolled at Paris Junior College.
“I am so honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of NYC during this Covid-19 crisis,” she said. “The people of NYC have been so welcoming to us — outpouring of love, food and physical help in getting our field hospital put up and running. I’ll never forget how the people of NYC clap, whistle, applaud and honk their horns at 7 p.m. each night when the medical shift changes. Another great memory are bells that are rung when a patient discharges from our hospital! The other patients celebrate, too, when they see their fellow hospital mate improve enough to go home!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.