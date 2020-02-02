Almost two short years after graduating from Cub to Boy Scout status, 14-year-old Anderson Bunch took home his Eagle Scout ranking.
“He’s actually the second one in our family to get Eagle,” his grandfather, Randy Bunch, said proudly. “His uncle got it in 1995 or 1996. He had a standard set for him.”
The Paris Junior High School eighth-grade student created a portable Ga Ga Dodgeball Pit for the youth group at First United Methodist Church of Paris as his Eagle project.
“When I first joined scouts as a Tiger Cub all I ever looked forward to was having fun,” Anderson Bunch said. “Little did I know that as I would progress in rank and move into Boy Scouts, it would become more than just fun. It would teach me life skills that will stay with me the rest of my life.”
As an Eagle Scout, Anderson has earned 36 merit badges, including the 13 required for this rank, has served in various leadership roles, participated in numerous flag ceremonies, and worked many hours on other troop service projects. On the advice of a family friend, who was also heavily involved in scouting, Anderson’s grandfather said they pushed him to get Eagle before he went on to high school.
“You have to do this before high school, because they get too busy,” Randy Bunch said. “We had this goal before he turns 15 (to get Eagle).”
Ga Ga Dodgeball is believed to have originated in Israel, and is a more inclusive version of American dodgeball, where object of the game is to hit the ball at or below the opponent’s knees to eliminate them from the game. Anderson Bunch was exposed to the game through various scouting and church camps and decided to bring the game to Paris.
Other members of his troop helped with the build, and an anonymous donor from the church provide money for supplies, he said.
“I had several scouts come help,” he said. “We had seven or eight scouts and four scoutmasters. There was a lot of prep for several weeks, and then seven or eight hours the day of (the build).”
On Dec. 29, 2019, Troop 2 of Paris held a ceremony for his achievement, elevating him to Eagle. Only 4% of those in scouting make it to that rank. Anderson Bunch said he was proud of the hard work he did to get there. At one of his scout camps, he managed to earn six badges in one week.
“I want everyone to know that scouting is a great experience,” he said. “Just give it a try.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.