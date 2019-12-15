The offer is on the table, and now Paris officials await a decision.
An Indiana-based trailer tire manufacturer is expected to make a decision soon about locating in the Northwest Industrial Park off NW Loop 286, bringing roughly 25 new jobs to Paris, according to Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director Michael Paris.
Approved by the Paris City Council last week and earlier by the city’s economic engine, incentives for Project Rocket X include $140,000 cash for jobs and a forgivable loan for land valued at roughly $489,000. Plans call for the construction of a 200,000 square-foot building.
“We are excited about the prospect of Project Rocket X coming to Paris,” Paris said Friday. “They are a great match for this community through their work ethic and logistical strategies, and we hope they land soon in our Northwest Industrial Park.”
