Attendees at the Paris Junior College associate degree nursing awards and pinning ceremony, which recently took place, were welcomed to the ceremony with the news that it has been 50 years since the first group of nursing students graduated from the college.
The Clinical Achievement Award, chosen by the faculty for the student who is willing to help their peers, has an excellent bedside manner and is very good in skills performance, was presented to Amy Watson.
The Academic Achievement Award for highest grade point average in all classes throughout the program went to Sabrina Wilson.
Sandra Dougherty was selected by her peers for the Student Choice Award as the student who best exemplifies the nursing profession.
Associate degree perfect attendance awards went to Randa Dennis, Mauricio Gamez, Krista Hallenberger, Monica Hawthorne, Mikaela Jacks, Allyson Norris, Vianna Ross, Holli-Von Sawyer, Cassi Snell and Sabrina Wilson.
Texas students receiving pins at the ceremony include:
Bagwell: Sabrina Wilson.
Blossom: Kelsie Bridges and Evelyn Pridemore.
Bonham: Alison Craig.
Brookston: Tanzila Hostetler and Cassi Snell.
Campbell: Sarah Kreft.
Commerce: Melissa Cawthron.
Cumby: Sandra Dougherty.
Dallas: Wanda Nneji.
Detroit: Macie Looney.
Greenville: Carla Ingram, Megan Kaufman, Rosanna Marquez, Christina McDonald, Allyson Norris, Brandy Petrea, Gregory Stroder, Lynn Tran and Crissty Williams.
Ivanhoe: Amy Watson.
Ladonia: Haley Lawhon.
Lewisville: Octavia Harris.
Paris: Vianna Ross, Jayde Boehlar, Sarah Carlile, Randa Dennis, Lexie Halley, Monica Hawthorne, Jaslyn Reynolds, Baylie Rowell, Maci Sikes, Juliee Strain, Natalie Thomas, Jodi Tobin, Stacie Wheeler, Taylor Wolfe and Leia Woodrow.
Point: Amber Hampton.
Reno: Brittany Nichols.
Royse City: Krista Hallenberger.
Saltillo: Yesenia Ochoa.
Sherman: Mark Murray.
Sulphur Springs: Allison Bledsoe, Jose Franco Jr., Mauricio Gamez, Mikaela Jacks, Megan Jones, Rachel Killgore, Mollye Lay, Lorie Martin, Darlynn Montgomery and Holli-Von Sawyer.
Wolfe City: Sarah Brummett and Olivia Mexia.
Also receiving a pin at the ceremony was Kristen Holiday from Hugo, Oklahoma.
