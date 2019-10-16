HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove welcomed a new city clerk and administrative secretary at its council meeting Tuesday and accepted the resignations of Cindi Page and Jaci Garner.
Sally Wright will be replacing Garner as secretary; Jill Flowers will be replacing Page as clerk.
“I really look forward to being planted here,” Wright said. “I can’t say that I’m going to replace Jaci because I don’t know if Jaci can be replaced, but I will be in her office, and she has been training me the last two weeks, and I hope I can do the job she has done and do the best job possible and keep Honey Grove moving in a positive direction.”
Both women bring municipal work experience to Honey Grove, and the city will benefit from their addition, Mayor Claude Caffee said.
The council also discussed moving its meeting times to 6 p.m. Tuesday, effective January 2020, although no action was taken Tuesday night. The council usually meets at 6 p.m. Monday, but has previously discussed moving the time providing no scheduling conflicts. Public comment time was provided for the change, but no one made comments.
The council also went over its 2018-19 financial audit, presented by McClanahan and Holmes, which was announced clean; approved previous meeting minutes; and discussed aerial spraying for mosquitos, which has been a topic of ongoing discussion at previous council meetings. Several residents voiced concerns about the environmental impact of the spraying, and the council has discussed ceasing it altogether.
Dennis Whitlock of Whitlock Air Service Inc. gave brief remarks as he services the city with aerial spraying. He said the pesticide the company uses has no negative side effects on the environment, humans or animals due to its low toxicity, and that it hovers in the air and dissipates before it reaches ground level. He said his son, Kevin, had done research on the subject and urged residents with concerns to call him for further explanation. The council voted to use up the remaining chemicals — only two more treatments, by their estimation — and “continue the conversation” before the next spraying season, Caffee said.
The council also heard updates from Westside Activity Center, which has a clothes and food bank that services local families, and ensured insurance on the building was up-to-date and no repairs were necessary. The mayor also commended the center’s representative, Michael Blair, for the work the center was doing.
