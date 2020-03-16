Parallel parking is coming soon to the downtown Paris plaza.
As recommended by a firm hired in 2018 to help the city with downtown rehabilitation, sidewalks around Culbertson Fountain are to be expanded, and parallel parking added as soon as asphalt street work is completed, according to City Engineer Carla Easton.
Street work should be completed within a few weeks, depending on weather conditions, with pavement markings complete within four weeks of asphalt completion, according to plans.
“Once utility work and asphalt resurfacing is complete, the inside left turn lane around the square will be removed, adding 20-plus feet to the parking space,” Easton said. “New curbs and sidewalks will be constructed around the fountain, and bump outs will extend farther into intersections at street corners.”
Standard six-foot sidewalks will be installed behind the curb and along the parallel parking spaces, with widened sidewalks approaching the fountain, Easton said.
In an effort to slow traffic, one-way traffic lanes will be reduced to 12-feet in width from 15- to 16-foot, which is more than what is provided around Loop 286.
“This is all part of the Toole Design Group’s recommendations to slow traffic through downtown and to make the streets safer for pedestrians,” Easton said.
Although Toole Design Group recommended the removal of traffic signals and the installation of four-way stop signs, Easton said the Texas Department of Transportation denied the request but “did approve the removal of inside turn lanes.”
“TxDOT also required parallel parking in place of head-in parking, as drivers cannot see around adjacent vehicles when backing into the street,” Easton said. “As we further implement the downtown plan, we’ll be required to convert to all parallel parking.”
Improvements around the outside of the plaza await available funds.
“When funds become available, we’ll likely pursue improvements around the outside of the plaza and extend along side streets with bump outs and other traffic calming efforts that foster a pedestrian friendly downtown,” she said.
Easton said a separate study is necessary to replace one-way traffic with two-way, another Toole firm recommendation. She said the study has been started but cannot be completed until all lanes are open throughout downtown.
“We’ll resume the study this summer and submit it for TxDOT consideration,” she said. “It is a long process, and I wouldn’t anticipate any approvals this year for two-way traffic.
