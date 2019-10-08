Work is underway on a $1.5 million revitalization project at Love Civic Center made possible by a Hotel Occupancy Tax the city of Paris has collected for decades.
Likewise, the cities of Bonham and Clarksville use the tax to attract visitors by sponsoring events and promoting tourist attractions. Under Texas law, local hotel tax revenue can be used only to directly promote tourism and the convention/hotel industry.
Although lawmakers passed the Hotel Occupancy Tax in piecemeal fashion beginning in 1959, the Texas Legislature capped the state portion of the tax at 6 % and in 2015 put at least a 11 % cap on the rate cities can charge depending on size and scope of projects for a total 17% tax, according to state on-line sources. Legislation also requires cities to make extensive annual reports to the Texas Comptroller’s Office in an effort to promote transparency in how cities spend funds.
Hotel owners, operators or managers must collect state hotel occupancy tax from their guests who rent a room or space in a hotel costing $15 or more each day, according to comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/hotel/. The tax applies not only to hotels and motels, but also to bed and breakfasts, condominiums, apartments and houses. Local hotel taxes apply to sleeping rooms costing $2 or more each day.
Paris increases local tax
In May, Paris voters approved a 2% increase to to the city’s 7% tax rate to finance Love Civic Center renovation efforts, putting the total tax rate at local hotels at 15% compared to the 13% collected in both Bonham and Clarksville. Revenues from the increase can only be used for the renovation and are expected to pay off a $1.5 million debt in 10 years.
“I’m happy to say we are in the process now of getting some sitework done at the civic center,” Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer Paul Allen said Monday. “We are getting sidewalks cleaned and hopefully this week there will be some work on the planters outside. Work on the audio visual system will start after the Chamber banquet (Oct. 22).
A state-of-the-art audio and visual system is expected to cost about $250,000,” Allen said. Other projects, such as interior and exterior painting, complete bathroom renovations, new flooring and upgrades to lighting inside and out, will be worked around already scheduled civic center events.
Chamber director of tourism Becky Semple called the hotel tax “the continuous running engine that allows us to market all the great things about Paris and Lamar County.”
“The tax puts money back onto funding to help in attracting meetings, convention and events that will continue to put ‘heads in beds’” Semple said “We are very excited that Love Civic Center is getting the much needed renovation. This is going to be a huge improvement and a definite gem to show off in recruiting business from other towns that have never visited us, as well as enhance the visiting groups that we already host annually.”
To date, hotel tax funds continue to spur the number of chamber-sponsored events. In 2006, there were seven; by 2018 the number had grown to 25; and this year there are 34 planned events, according to Semple.
Civic Center, Visitors Council split receipts
Receipts from the city’s 7% hotel tax are split 50/50 between Love Civic Center and Visitors & Convention Council after the city collects 5 percent of yearly revenues for administrative costs and to promote historic tourism within the city.
The additional 2% of the total 15% tax goes directly to the city to retire a $1.5 million bond for civic center renovation.
In 2017, the 7% tax created $712,137 in revenue with $676,530 going to Love Civic Center and Visitors & Convention Council and $35,606 to the city.
In 2018, collections were $698,261 with $663,348 going to the two Chamber entities and $34,913 to the city.
To the east along U.S. Highway 82, Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing said receipts from the city’s 7% hotel tax — $12,036 in 2017; $9,067 in 2018 and $4,804 for the first six months of 2019, go directly to the Red River Historical Tourism Committee “to promote tourism in Clarksville and Red River County.
“The tax has been a blessing, and I predict it will become even more so as Clarksville and other communities along the Northeast Texas Trail continue to benefit from the many tourists using the trail,” Rushing said.
Earlier this year, Rushing talked about the endless possibilities Clarksville and Red River County have because of its history.
“The Clarksville and Red River County portion of the trail has historical significance as Sam Houston entered Texas after crossing the Red River on his first entry into the Texas territory before the Republic and before statehood,” Rushing said. “We believe this trail will be an economic boost to all communities it passes through and one that will promote tourism and a healthy lifestyle.
“Our city, along with many others, will become destinations.”
Information about Bonham revenues from the city’s 7 % hotel tax and how funds are spent were unavailable at press time.
