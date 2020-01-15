nlisd welding

From left are Charles Gilbert, from Turner Industries, Shilo Taylor, Lucas Kirkpatrick, Micah Avery, Dalton Gilliam, Sam Creamer, Jared Cox, Colton Young, Trevor Scott, Ralph Minerd, David Vanderburg from Turner Industries and NLHS welding instructor Patt Swaim.

Nine seniors in Patt Swaim’s welding class at North Lamar High School received their D1.1 Structural Steel AWS certification. From left are Charles Gilbert, from Turner Industries, Shilo Taylor, Lucas Kirkpatrick, Micah Avery, Dalton Gilliam, Sam Creamer, Jared Cox, Colton Young, Trevor Scott, Ralph Minerd, David Vanderburg from Turner Industries and NLHS welding instructor Patt Swaim.  Vanderburg tested the students for certification. 

