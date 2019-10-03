The pumpkins will be in Paris on Friday, just in time for the city’s annual downtown Pumpkin Patch, according to Recreation Supervisor Bridget Domengeaux.
She said the patch will run all through the month of October, where children can pick their own pumpkin, decorate it and visit with the Pumpkin Lady, all at the Downtown Farmer’s Market.
“On Saturdays, if the traffic isn’t too bad, I’ll drive the train,” she said, referring to the city’s children’s barrel train.
The patch is open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays from 1-6 p.m., and Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Pumpkin Lady would make an appearance, Domengeaux said, when classrooms visit the pumpkin patch and on Saturdays.
